Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.    SPB

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spectrum Brands : to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference

02/08/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that it will participate in the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Thursday, February 18 virtually.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Maura and Chief Operating Officer, Randy Lewis at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time (12:50 p.m. Central Time). Spectrum Brands will provide a webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , Wildbird®, Wafcol®, OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
12:31aSPECTRUM BRANDS : to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference
BU
02/05SPECTRUM BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
02/05SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
02/05SPECTRUM BRANDS : Fiscal Q1 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Raises Fiscal 2021 Reven..
MT
02/05HRG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05SPECTRUM BRANDS : Earnings Flash (SPB) SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS Reports Q1 EPS $..
MT
02/05SPECTRUM BRANDS : Earnings Flash (SPB) SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue..
MT
02/05SPECTRUM BRANDS : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
BU
02/02SPECTRUM BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 259 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 3 528 M 3 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 95,29 $
Last Close Price 82,77 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Maura Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Wade Smeltser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Norman S. Matthews Independent Director
Terry Lee Polistina Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.4.80%3 528
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.21%105 084
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%13 242
NEWELL BRANDS INC.23.08%11 087
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.3.65%10 213
GROUPE SEB S.A.10.13%9 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ