Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPPI   US84763A1088

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

09/09/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 1, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI) securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Spectrum investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the BLA, citing deficiencies related to manufacturing and requiring a reinspection of the Company’s manufacturing facility.

On this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 1, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:12pSPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Current Corporate Presentation
PU
01:01pDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
09/08SPPI DEADLINE : Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses..
BU
09/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
09/07SPPI INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spe..
BU
09/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
09/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (S..
BU
09/05SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spectr..
PR
09/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
09/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,84 M - -
Net income 2021 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 190x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,19 $
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Turgeon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt A. Gustafson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Ashton Chairman
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer
Lyndah K. Dreiling Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-35.19%349
MODERNA, INC.304.81%170 702
LONZA GROUP AG35.30%61 989
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.18%50 185
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%32 018
SEAGEN INC.-12.78%27 790