ESMO Congress 2021: Efficacy and Safety of Poziotinib in Treatment-naïve NSCLC Harboring HER2 exon 20 Mutations: A Multinational Phase 2 Study (ZENITH20-4)

Efficacy and Safety of Poziotinib in Treatment-naïve NSCLC Harboring HER2 exon 20 Mutations: A Multinational Phase 2 Study (ZENITH20-4)
Robin Cornelissen, MD
Pulmonary Medicine, Erasmus MC
University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands
DECLARATION OF INTERESTS
Robin Cornelissen
|
Commercial
|
Relationship(s)
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Speaker's fee
|
Roche, Pfizer, BMS
|
|
|
Advisory board
|
MSD, Roche, Spectrum
|
|
|
Robin Cornelissen
|
Background
-
EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations are rare subsets of accounting for approximately 10% each of all mutations and 2-4% each in NSCLC
-
There is no approved therapy for either treatment-naïve or previously treated NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 mutations
-
Currently utilized treatments include chemotherapy agents with or without checkpoint inhibitors and TKIs. None are specific to exon 20 mutations. Efficacy reported in literature is mostly from small uncontrolled studies and varies widely 1- 5
-
-
Response rates range 6.9 - 35%
-
Median PFS range 3 to 7 months
-
Poziotinib is an oral pan-HER TKI with activity in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutated
NSCLC6
1Zhou 2020; 2Yang 2021; 3Xu 2020; 4Auliac 2019; 5Yuan 2020; 6Cornelissen, WLCLC 2021
ZENITH20: Multi-cohort Global Clinical Trial
Completed
Cohort 1
Previously treated
NSCLC with EGFR exon
20 insertions
Cohort 2
Previously treated
NSCLC with HER2 exon
20 insertions
Cohort 3
First-line NSCLC with
EGFR exon 20
insertions
Objectives
-
Primary
-
-
Objective Response Rate (ORR)
-
Secondary
-
-
Disease Control Rate (DCR)
-
Duration of Response (DOR)
-
Safety & Tolerability
ORR based on Central independent imaging review
Cohort 4: Primary Endpoint Criteria: ORR 95% CI Lower Bound >20%
Treatment:
-
16 mg QD in first 48 patients (complete)
-
8 mg BID in subsequent patients (enrolling)
Enrolling
4
20
Cohort 5
Exploratory Previously
Treated or First-line NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertions
Cohort 6
EGFR Osimertinib
Failures
Cohort 7
Atypical EGFR or HER2
mutations
Preliminary safety and efficacy data from Cohort 4 QD dosing being presented here
ZENITH20 Cohort 4: Patient Characteristics
|
|
1L HER2 exon 20
|
|
|
QD Dosing
|
BID dosing
|
|
Disposition
|
N=48
|
N=23*
|
|
|
n (%)
|
n (%)
|
|
Ongoing
|
4 (8)
|
14 (61)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued
|
44 (92)
|
9 (39)
|
|
Death
|
5 (10)
|
1 (4)
|
|
Disease progression
|
30 (63)
|
3 (13)
|
|
Adverse events
|
1 (2)
|
3 (13)
|
|
Other
|
8 (17)
|
2 (9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Age, median (range)
|
60.5 (34, 87)
|
59 (27, 88)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Female / Male, n
|
26/22
|
13/10
|
|
|
|
|
|
White /Asian / Others, n
|
36/7/5
|
19/3/1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smoker / Non-Smoker, n
|
15/33
|
5/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECOG Status: 0 / 1
|
17/31
|
7/13
|
|
|
|
|
|
* BID patients enrolling with majority ongoing
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
