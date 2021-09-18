ESMO Congress 2021: Efficacy and Safety of Poziotinib in Treatment-naïve NSCLC Harboring HER2 exon 20 Mutations: A Multinational Phase 2 Study (ZENITH20-4)

Background

EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations are rare subsets of accounting for approximately 10% each of all mutations and 2-4% each in NSCLC

There is no approved therapy for either treatment-naïve or previously treated NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 mutations

Currently utilized treatments include chemotherapy agents with or without checkpoint inhibitors and TKIs. None are specific to exon 20 mutations. Efficacy reported in literature is mostly from small uncontrolled studies and varies widely 1- 5

Response rates range 6.9 - 35%

Median PFS range 3 to 7 months