Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    SPPI

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESMO TAT Virtual Congress 2021: Safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of poziotinib with twice daily strategy in EGFR/HER2 Exon 20 mutant non-small cell lung cancer

03/02/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF POZIOTINIB WITH TWICE DAILY DOSING STRATEGY IN EGFR/HER2 EXON 20 MUTANT NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

A Sacher, X Le, R Cornelissen, E Shum, J Suga, M Socinski, J Molina, E Haura, J Clarke, G Bhat, F Lebel, M Garassino

Presented by:

Adrian Sacher, MD, MMSc, FRCPC

Department of Medical Oncology and Hematology Princess Margaret Cancer Center, Toronto, Canada

Poziotinib is an investigational drug not approved for marketing

DECLARATION OF INTERESTS

Adrian Sacher, MD

Research Support (Institutional): AstraZeneca, Amgen, Genentech, Merck, Lilly, Pfizer, Bayer, BMS, Spectrum, GSK, Iovance, CRISPR Therapeutics, RAIN Therapeutics

Advisory Board Member & Honoraria: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech-Roche, Bayer, BMS, Pfizer, Tesaro, KisoJi

Steering Committee: Iovance, Galvanize Therapeutics

ZENITH20: A PHASE 2 MULTI-COHORT INTERNATIONAL TRIAL

  • Primary

    Objectives

    • Objective Response Rate (ORR)

  • Secondary

    • Disease Control Rate (DCR)

    • Duration of Response (DOR)

    • Safety & Tolerability

ORR based on Central independent imaging review

Cohort 3: Primary endpoint criteria: ORR 95% lower bound >20%Cohort 5: Dosing exploration

Cohort 5

Previously Treated or First-line NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertions

(6mg, 8mg BID; 10mg, 12mg, 16mg QD)

ZENITH20 COHORT 3 EFFICACY

Treatment ongoing, n (%)

Age, median (range)

12 (15) 60 (32-81)Female / Male, n

Time of follow up in months, median (range)

44 / 35 9.2 (0.8 - 19.8)

Objective Response Rate, n (%) 95% CI

22 (27.8) 18.4 - 39.1

Disease Control Rate, n (%) 95% CI

68 (86.1) 76.5 - 92.8

Duration of response in months, median (range)

6.5 (1.1 - 16.1+)Progression-free-survival in months, median (range)

7.2 (0.8 - 19.8+)Efficacy data based on central review using RECIST 1.1

40

30

Best%ChangefromBaselineinSumofDiameter

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60

-70

Best Overall Response -80Partial Response -90Stable Disease

Progressive Disease -100Not Evaluable

-110

Waterfall Plot - Best Change from Baseline in Tumor volume

  • 91% (72/79) had tumor reduction

  • Median % tumor reduction = 25.5%

Treatment Ongong

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 16:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
11:56aESMO TAT VIRTUAL CONGRESS 2021 : Safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy o..
PU
11:46aSPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Presents Twice Daily Dosing Data for Poziotinib at t..
BU
02/26SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Poster Presentation at Upcoming Miami Brea..
BU
02/23SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Two Presentations at Upcoming ESMO TAT Vir..
BU
02/04SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 O..
BU
01/25SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2..
AQ
01/22SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2..
BU
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Spectrum Pharmaceutica..
MT
01/14SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Current Corporate Presentation
PU
01/05SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conference..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,40 $
Last Close Price 3,61 $
Spread / Highest target 316%
Spread / Average Target 188%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph W. Turgeon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt A. Gustafson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Ashton Chairman
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer
Lyndah K. Dreiling Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.59%521
MODERNA, INC.50.67%62 924
LONZA GROUP AG1.20%46 814
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.49%37 278
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%36 297
SEAGEN INC.-12.90%27 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ