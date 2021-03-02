ESMO TAT Virtual Congress 2021: Safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of poziotinib with twice daily strategy in EGFR/HER2 Exon 20 mutant non-small cell lung cancer

SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF POZIOTINIB WITH TWICE DAILY DOSING STRATEGY IN EGFR/HER2 EXON 20 MUTANT NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
A Sacher, X Le, R Cornelissen, E Shum, J Suga, M Socinski, J Molina, E Haura, J Clarke, G Bhat, F Lebel, M Garassino
Presented by:
Adrian Sacher, MD, MMSc, FRCPC
Department of Medical Oncology and Hematology Princess Margaret Cancer Center, Toronto, Canada
DECLARATION OF INTERESTS
Adrian Sacher, MD
Research Support (Institutional): AstraZeneca, Amgen, Genentech, Merck, Lilly, Pfizer, Bayer, BMS, Spectrum, GSK, Iovance, CRISPR Therapeutics, RAIN Therapeutics
Advisory Board Member & Honoraria: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech-Roche, Bayer, BMS, Pfizer, Tesaro, KisoJi
Steering Committee: Iovance, Galvanize Therapeutics
ZENITH20: A PHASE 2 MULTI-COHORT INTERNATIONAL TRIAL
Primary
Objectives
Secondary
ORR based on Central independent imaging review
Cohort 3: Primary endpoint criteria: ORR 95% lower bound >20%Cohort 5: Dosing exploration
Cohort 5
Previously Treated or First-line NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertions
(6mg, 8mg BID; 10mg, 12mg, 16mg QD)
ZENITH20 COHORT 3 EFFICACY
Age, median (range)
12 (15) 60 (32-81)Female / Male, n
Time of follow up in months, median (range)
44 / 35 9.2 (0.8 - 19.8)
Objective Response Rate, n (%) 95% CI
22 (27.8) 18.4 - 39.1
Disease Control Rate, n (%) 95% CI
68 (86.1) 76.5 - 92.8
Duration of response in months, median (range)
6.5 (1.1 - 16.1+)Progression-free-survival in months, median (range)
7.2 (0.8 - 19.8+)Efficacy data based on central review using RECIST 1.1
40
30
Best%ChangefromBaselineinSumofDiameter
20
10
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
-50
-60
-70
Best Overall Response -80Partial Response -90Stable Disease
Progressive Disease -100Not Evaluable
-110
Waterfall Plot - Best Change from Baseline in Tumor volume
Treatment Ongong
