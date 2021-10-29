Log in
    SPPI   US84763A1088

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
Final Days to Participate in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

10/29/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sppi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facility of ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the ROLONTIS Biologics License Application (the "ROLONTIS BLA") in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sppi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Spectrum you have until November 1, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,53 M - -
Net income 2021 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 310 M 310 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 202x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Turgeon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt A. Gustafson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Ashton Chairman
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer
Lyndah K. Dreiling Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
