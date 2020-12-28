Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    SPPI

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SABCS: A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer heavily pre-treated with HER2-targeted therapy

12/28/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® - December 8-11, 2020 • Clinical Trial Registry Number: NCT02659514

*Poziotinib is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA

A Phase 2 Study of Poziotinib* in Patients with HER2-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Previously Treated with HER2 Therapies

Adam Brufsky1, Malik Zulfiqar2, Julio Peguero3, Kate Lathrop4, Sharon Leu5, Francois Lebel5

1Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA; 2New York Cancer Associates, New York, NY; 3Oncology Consultants, San Antonio, TX; 4The University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX; 5Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Irvine, CA

INTRODUCTION

  • HER2 is overexpressed in roughly 20-25% of breast cancers (BC) and is a prognostic marker1,2
  • Several targeted drug therapies have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat HER2-positive BC including trastuzumab, lapatinib, pertuzumab, T-DM1
  • The current challenge of treating HER2 metastic BC patients remains the very low response rate whose medical need is unmet and who have progressed with multiple approved therapies and treatment combinations
  • Poziotinib (HM781-36B) is a novel pan-HER inhibitor that irreversibly blocks signaling through the EGFR family of tyrosine-kinase receptors and inhibits the proliferation of tumor cells
  • To date, poziotinib has been studied in 21 studies in USA, Korea and European countries in patients with lung and other advanced cancers including exon 20 mutations

OBJECTIVES

This study evaluates the safety and clinical activity of poziotinib in adult patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have received at least 2 HER2-therapies (trastuzumab and T-DM1). The study objectives are as follows:

Primary

  1. To establish the dosing schedule to be in used in the clinical development
  2. To evaluate the objective response rate (ORR) of poziotinib in patients with HER2- positive metastatic breast cancer (MBC) who have received prior HER2 regimens for
    MBC

Key Secondary

  1. To assess the safety and tolerability of poziotinib in metastatic BC
  2. To evaluate progression-free survival (PFS), disease control rate (DCR), time to progression (TTP)

STUDY DESIGN

  • Open-label,multi-center study in patients with HER2-positive MBC who have received at least 2 prior HER2-directed treatment including trastuzumab and T-DM1
  • Multi-cohortstudy to establish the dose regimen with the cohort design below
    • Cohort 1: 24 mg (three 8-mg tablets once daily) for 2 weeks, rest 1 week
    • Cohort 2: 16 mg (two 8-mg tablets once daily) continuous dosing
  • ORR assessed by Response Evaluation Criterion in Solid Tumors (RECIST, v1.1)

Figure 1. Trial Schema

Single Treatment Cycle

21 Day Cycles Until Disease Progression

Day

Screening

Period

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

1

2

30 Days

Poziotinib

Cohort 1

24 mg PO

Next Cycle

~30 Patients

Cohort 2

Next Cycle

16 mg PO

~30 Patients

RD-POZ-0001

METHODS

Key Inclusion Criteria

  • Histopathologically confirmed primary breast cancer with metastatic lesions
  • Confirmed HER2 overexpression or gene-amplified tumor via immunohistochemistry [IHC] with IHC 3+ or IHC 2+ with confirmatory fluorescence in situ hybridization [FISH]+
  • At least 2 prior HER2-directed therapy regimen(s) for MBC, including trastuzumab and T-DM1
  • Adequate hematologic, hepatic and renal function defined by
    • ANC ≥1.0x109/L
    • Platelet count ≥100x109/L
    • Hemoglobin ≥9 g/dL
    • Total bilirubin ≤1.5 mg/dL; if hepatic metastases present, ≤2.5 mg/dL
    • AST/SGOT, ALT/SGPT, GGT ≤2.5xULN; if hepatic metastases present, ≤5.0xULN
    • Creatinine ≤2.2 mg/dL or calculated creatinine clearance ≥40 mL/min
  • Measurable disease as per RECIST, v1.1 at Screening

Key Exclusion Criteria

  • Previous treatment with poziotinib
  • Brain metastases that are symptomatic or require therapy to control symptoms; history of radiation, surgery, or other therapy including steroids to control symptoms from brain metastases within 15 days of enrollment
  • Received anticancer chemotherapy, biologics, immunotherapy, cure-intent radiotherapy or investigational treatment within 15 days, except for hormone, palliative or supportive therapy
  • History of congestive heart failure (CHF) Class III/IV as per NYHA functional classification or serious cardiac arrhythmias requiring treatment
  • Has left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) <50% by either echo or MUGA
  • Confirmed clinically significant or recent acute gastrointestinal disease presenting with diarrhea and/or enteritis as a main symptom

RESULTS

Cohort 1 (Poziotinib 24 mg)

Patient Disposition

  • 33 patients were enrolled
    • 30 evaluable for efficacy
    • 3 patients died before first post-baseline tumor assessment
  • 32 patients discontinued and 1 completed 2-years (34 cycles) treatment
    • 22 disease progression; 4 adverse events; 4 death; 2 withdrawal of consent

Baseline Characteristics

  • Female patients with majority <65 yrs old and White
  • Most patients had Stage IV breast cancer and median number of previous HER2 therapy was 3 with a range from 2 to 5 therapies
  • All 33 patients received trastuzumab, 32 (97%) received T-DM1, and 25 (76%) received pertuzumab

Cohort 2 (Poziotinib 16 mg)

Patient Disposition

  • 34 patients were enrolled
    • 27 evaluable for efficacy
    • 7 patients discontinued before first post-baseline tumor assessment (3 adverse events, 3 withdrawal of consent, 1 death)
  • 34 patients discontinued the treatment
    • 14 disease progression; 12 adverse events; 4 withdrawal of consent; 1 death; 3 other reasons

Baseline Characteristics

  • Female patients with majority <65 yrs old and White
  • Most patients had Stage IV breast cancer and median number of previous HER2 therapy was 3 with a range from 2 to 5 therapies
  • All 34 patients received trastuzumab, 33 (97%) received T-DM1, and 26 (76%) received pertuzumab

Table 1. Key Baseline Characteristics

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Characteristic

Poziotinib 24 mg

Poziotinib 16 mg

(N = 33)

(N = 34)

Age (years)

Median (range)

59 (29, 94)

59 (33, 86)

<65 yrs, n (%)

25

(75.8)

24

(70.6)

≥65 yrs, n (%)

8 (24.2)

10

(29.4)

Race, n (%)

White

30

(90.9)

29

(85.3)

Black or African American

1

(3.0)

4 (11.8)

Asian

2

(6.1)

0

Other

0

1

(2.9)

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, n (%)

5 (15.2)

5 (14.7)

Stage, n (%)

IIIA

0

3

(8.8)

IIIC

1

(3.0)

1

(2.9)

IV

32

(97.0)

30

(88.2)

ECOG, n (%)

0

20

(60.6)

16

(47.1)

1

11

(33.3)

16

(47.1)

2

2

(6.1)

2

(5.9)

Table 2. Prior Therapy

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Poziotinib 24 mg

Poziotinib 16 mg

(N = 33)

(N = 34)

Number of Prior HER2 Therapy, median (range)

3 (2, 5)

3 (2, 5)

Prior HER2 Therapy, n (%)

Trastuzumab + T-DM1

5 (15.2)

8 (23.5)

Trastuzumab + T-DM1 + lapatinib

3

(9.1)

0

Trastuzumab + pertuzumab

1

(3.0)

0

Trastuzumab + pertuzumab + lapatinib

0

1

(2.9)

Trastuzumab + T-DM1 + pertuzumab

12

(36.4)

16

(47.1)

Trastuzumab + T-DM1 + pertuzumab + lapatinib

11

(33.3)

8 (23.5)

Trastuzumab + T-DM1 + pertuzumab + lapatinib + neratinib

1

(3.0)

1

(2.9)

Patients with trastuzumab, T-DM1 and pertuzumab, n (%)

24

(72.7)

25

(73.5)

Number of Prior Lines of Therapy, median (range)

7 (2, 13)

4 (2, 16)

Table 3. Poziotinib Drug Exposure

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Poziotinib 24 mg

Poziotinib 16 mg

(N = 33)

(N = 34)

Number of Cycles, median (range)

3 (1, 34)

2 (1, 31)

Duration of Treatment (days), median (range)

56.0

(1, 707)

45.5

(3, 660)

Days of Treatment Administered, median (range)

41.0

(1, 475)

34.5

(3, 581)

Average Daily Dose (mg) per Duration of Treatment, median

(range)

11.2 (5.0, 24.0)

11.9 (5.0, 16.0)

Average Daily Dose (mg) per Days of Treatment Administered,

median (range)

20.0 (11.7, 24.0)

16.0 (11.7, 16.0)

Relative Dose Intensity, RDI (%), median (range)

61.7 (7.1, 100.0)

55.2 (14.3, 99.0)

Patients with Dose Reduction, n (%)

22

(66.7)

16

(47.1)

Last Dose Level, n (%)

24 mg

11

(33.3)

n/a

16 mg

13

(39.4)

18

(52.9)

12 mg

9 (27.3)

14

(41.2)

10 mg

0

1

(2.9)

8 mg

0

1

(2.9)

RDI=100*Total Actual Dose Taken / (336 x Number of Cycles)

Poziotinib Drug Exposure

Cohort 1 (poziotinib 24 mg)

  • Median number of cycles was 3.0 with one patient who completed up to 34 cycles
  • Median duration of treatment of 56.0 days with one patient who completed 707 days
  • Median relative dose intensity was 61.7%

Cohort 2 (poziotinib 16 mg)

  • Median number of cycles was 2.0 with one patient who completed up to 31 cycles
  • Median duration of treatment of 45.5 days with one patient who completed 660 days
  • Median relative dose intensity was 55.2%

RESULTS CONTINUED

Table 4. Efficacy Results (Evaluable Population)

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Efficacy outcome

Poziotinib 24 mg

Poziotinib 16 mg

(N = 30)

(N = 27)

ORR (CR+PR), % [95% CI]

23.3 [9.9, 42.3]

22.2 [8.6, 42.3]

DCR (CR+PR+SD), % [95% CI]

46.7 [28.3, 65.7]

63.0 [42.4, 80.6]

Best Overall Response, n (%)

Complete Response (CR)

0

3 (11.1)

Partial Response (PR)

7 (23.3)

3 (11.1)

Stable Disease (SD)

7 (23.3)

11 (40.7)

Progressive Disease (PD)

15 (50.0)

7 (25.9)

Not Evaluable (NE)

1 (3.3)

3 (11.1)

PFS (months), median (range)

3.0 (0.9, 10.8)

4.9 (0.1, 19.8)

DoR (months), median (range)

5.6 (3.0, 9.6)

13.8 (4.4, 18.7)

  • ORR=Overall Response Rate; DCR=Disease Control Rate; PFS=Progression-free Survival; DoR=Duration of Response
  • The Evaluable Population consists of all patients who are enrolled, complete at least one cycle of poziotinib treatment, and have at least one evaluable post-baseline tumor response evaluation using RECIST, v1.1
  • Results are derived by Sponsor based on RECIST, v1.1, and include criteria below:
    • CR/PR requires confirmation scan that is ≥4 weeks from previous scan
    • Patient needs to be on-treatment for ≥6 weeks when SD is evaluated

Figure 2. Progression-free Survival (Evaluable Population)

1.0

0.9

Cohort 1 (Poziotinib 24 mg)

Probability

0.8

Cohort 2 (Poziotinib 16 mg)

0.5

0.7

Survival

0.6

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Number of Patients at Risk:

Time (months)

Cohort 1

30

29

19

12

12

9

5

4

2

1

1

0

Cohort 2

27

24

13

10

10

7

7

5

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

2

1

1

1

0

Figure 3. Swimmers Plot (Responders only)

US025-001

mg)

US035-001

(Poziotinib241

US016-004

US018-004

Cohort

US016-002

US003-003

mg)

US003-011

US016-005

(Poziotinib16

US035-003

24 mg

US003-023

US033-002

2

16 mg

Cohort

US003-026

12 mg

8 mg

First Response

US045-005

First Progression

0

42

84

126

168

210

252

294

336

378

420

462

504

546

588

630

672

714

Days

*Poziotinib is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA

This presentation is the intellectual property of the author/presenter.

Please email: brufskyam@upmc.edu for permission to reprint and/or distribute.

Copies of this poster obtained through Quick Response (QR) Code are for personal use only and may not be reproduced without permission from the author of this poster.

Table 5. Adverse Events Summary

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Poziotinib 24 mg

Poziotinib 16 mg

(N = 33)

(N = 34)

n (%)

n (%)

Any AE

33

(100.0)

34 (100.0)

Any grade ≥3 AE

24

(72.7)

29

(85.3)

Any treatment-related AE

33 (100)

33

(97.1)

Any treatment-related ≥3 AE

22

(66.7)

25

(73.5)

Any serious AE

14

(42.4)

16

(47.1)

Any treatment-related serious AE

9

(27.3)

7 (20.6)

Any AE leading to discontinuation

7

(21.2)

13

(38.2)

Any treatment-related AE leading to discontinuation

6

(18.2)

10

(29.4)

Any AE with outcome of death

3

(9.1)

1

(2.9)

Table 6. Most Common (≥20%) Treatment-Related AEs

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Efficacy outcome

Poziotinib 24 mg (N=33)

Poziotinib 16 mg (N=34)

All Grades

Grade ≥3

All Grades

Grade ≥3

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Diarrhea

29

(87.8)

10

(30.3)

29

(85.3)

10

(29.4)

Rash

20

(60.6)

6 (18.2)

15

(44.1)

4 (11.8)

Fatigue

15

(45.2)

1

(3.0)

13

(38.2)

0

Stomatitis

13

(39.4)

2

(6.1)

16

(47.1)

1

(2.9)

Vomiting

13

(39.4)

1

(3.0)

8 (23.5)

0

Nausea

11

(33.3)

2

(6.1)

14

(41.2)

1

(2.9)

Decreased appetite

10

(30.3)

0

11

(32.4)

0

Dry skin

9 (27.3)

0

5 (14.7)

0

Mucosal inflammation

8 (24.2)

2

(6.1)

2

(5.9)

0

Dermatitis acneiform

7 (21.2)

2

(6.1)

10

(29.4)

2

(6.1)

Rash maculo-papular

3

(9.1)

1

(3.0)

8 (23.5)

4 (11.8)

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

  • Study evaluated 24 mg daily and 16 mg daily intermittent starting doses to evaluate safety and efficacy in advanced and metastatic BC who failed multiple prior treatments
  • Majority (at least 75%) patients received at at least 3 prior HER2 therapies (range from 2 to 5) including trastuzumab, pertuzumab, T-DM1 and other approved therapies
  • Patients with intermittent 24 mg were able to stay longer on therapy with higher dose intensity
  • There were similar treatment-related AEs in both dose groups which included diarrhea and rash
  • Poziotinib demonstrated clinical activity in both dose groups with confirmed ORR of 23% and 22% respectively in these heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients

REFERENCES

  1. Dawood S, Broglio K, Buzdar AU, Hortobagyi GN, Giordano SH. Prognosis of Women with Metastatic Breast Cancer by Her2 Status and Trastuzumab Treatment: An Institutional-Based Review. J Clin Oncol. 2010;28(1):92-8.
  2. Slamon D, Eiermann W, Robert N, Pienkowski T, Martin M, Press M, et al. Adjuvant Trastuzumab in Her2-Positive Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2011;365(14):1273-83.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

  • This trial was sponsored by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Editorial assistance was provided by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Thanks to Yi Ma and Gajanan Bhat, Ph.D., for providing statistical analysis support

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:39pSABCS : Open-label, phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia aft..
PU
05:39pSABCS : Pooled efficacy analysis from two phase 3 studies in patients receiving ..
PU
05:39pSABCS : A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic ..
PU
12/23AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Ocn, sppi, vygr
MT
12/23SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
MT
12/23Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell as Jobless Claims Remain High, Trump Calls for Ch..
MT
12/22MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Ocn, sppi, vygr
MT
12/22SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Says FDA Has Agreed to its Submission of New Drug App..
MT
12/22SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Plans New Drug Application for Poziotinib In N..
MT
12/22SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,40 $
Last Close Price 3,71 $
Spread / Highest target 304%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph W. Turgeon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Ashton Chairman
Thomas J. Riga Executive VP, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Kurt A. Gustafson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.92%535
MODERNA, INC.530.83%48 827
LONZA GROUP AG56.85%46 197
CELLTRION, INC.84.25%42 257
SEAGEN INC.66.82%34 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.87%33 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ