SABCS: A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer heavily pre-treated with HER2-targeted therapy
San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® - December 8-11, 2020 • Clinical Trial Registry Number: NCT02659514
*Poziotinib is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA
A Phase 2 Study of Poziotinib* in Patients with HER2-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Previously Treated with HER2 Therapies
Adam Brufsky1, Malik Zulfiqar2, Julio Peguero3, Kate Lathrop4, Sharon Leu5, Francois Lebel5
1Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA; 2New York Cancer Associates, New York, NY; 3Oncology Consultants, San Antonio, TX; 4The University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX; 5Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Irvine, CA
INTRODUCTION
HER2 is overexpressed in roughly 20-25% of breast cancers (BC) and is a prognostic marker1,2
Several targeted drug therapies have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat HER2-positive BC including trastuzumab, lapatinib, pertuzumab, T-DM1
The current challenge of treating HER2 metastic BC patients remains the very low response rate whose medical need is unmet and who have progressed with multiple approved therapies and treatment combinations
Poziotinib (HM781-36B) is a novel pan-HER inhibitor that irreversibly blocks signaling through the EGFR family of tyrosine-kinase receptors and inhibits the proliferation of tumor cells
To date, poziotinib has been studied in 21 studies in USA, Korea and European countries in patients with lung and other advanced cancers including exon 20 mutations
OBJECTIVES
This study evaluates the safety and clinical activity of poziotinib in adult patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have received at least 2 HER2-therapies (trastuzumab and T-DM1). The study objectives are as follows:
Primary
To establish the dosing schedule to be in used in the clinical development
To evaluate the objective response rate (ORR) of poziotinib in patients with HER2- positive metastatic breast cancer (MBC) who have received prior HER2 regimens for
MBC
Key Secondary
To assess the safety and tolerability of poziotinib in metastatic BC
To evaluate progression-free survival (PFS), disease control rate (DCR), time to progression (TTP)
STUDY DESIGN
Open-label,multi-center study in patients with HER2-positive MBC who have received at least 2 prior HER2-directed treatment including trastuzumab and T-DM1
Multi-cohortstudy to establish the dose regimen with the cohort design below
Cohort 1: 24 mg (three 8-mg tablets once daily) for 2 weeks, rest 1 week
ORR assessed by Response Evaluation Criterion in Solid Tumors (RECIST, v1.1)
METHODS
Key Inclusion Criteria
Histopathologically confirmed primary breast cancer with metastatic lesions
Confirmed HER2 overexpression or gene-amplified tumor via immunohistochemistry [IHC] with IHC 3+ or IHC 2+ with confirmatory fluorescence in situ hybridization [FISH]+
At least 2 prior HER2-directed therapy regimen(s) for MBC, including trastuzumab and T-DM1
Adequate hematologic, hepatic and renal function defined by
ANC ≥1.0x109/L
Platelet count ≥100x109/L
Hemoglobin ≥9 g/dL
Total bilirubin ≤1.5 mg/dL; if hepatic metastases present, ≤2.5 mg/dL
AST/SGOT, ALT/SGPT, GGT ≤2.5xULN; if hepatic metastases present, ≤5.0xULN
Creatinine ≤2.2 mg/dL or calculated creatinine clearance ≥40 mL/min
Measurable disease as per RECIST, v1.1 at Screening
Key Exclusion Criteria
Previous treatment with poziotinib
Brain metastases that are symptomatic or require therapy to control symptoms; history of radiation, surgery, or other therapy including steroids to control symptoms from brain metastases within 15 days of enrollment
Received anticancer chemotherapy, biologics, immunotherapy, cure-intent radiotherapy or investigational treatment within 15 days, except for hormone, palliative or supportive therapy
History of congestive heart failure (CHF) Class III/IV as per NYHA functional classification or serious cardiac arrhythmias requiring treatment
Has left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) <50% by either echo or MUGA
Confirmed clinically significant or recent acute gastrointestinal disease presenting with diarrhea and/or enteritis as a main symptom
RESULTS
Cohort 1 (Poziotinib 24 mg)
Patient Disposition
33 patients were enrolled
30 evaluable for efficacy
3 patients died before first post-baseline tumor assessment
32 patients discontinued and 1 completed 2-years (34 cycles) treatment
Patients with trastuzumab, T-DM1 and pertuzumab, n (%)
24
(72.7)
25
(73.5)
Number of Prior Lines of Therapy, median (range)
7 (2, 13)
4 (2, 16)
Table 3. Poziotinib Drug Exposure
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Poziotinib 24 mg
Poziotinib 16 mg
(N = 33)
(N = 34)
Number of Cycles, median (range)
3 (1, 34)
2 (1, 31)
Duration of Treatment (days), median (range)
56.0
(1, 707)
45.5
(3, 660)
Days of Treatment Administered, median (range)
41.0
(1, 475)
34.5
(3, 581)
Average Daily Dose (mg) per Duration of Treatment, median
(range)
11.2 (5.0, 24.0)
11.9 (5.0, 16.0)
Average Daily Dose (mg) per Days of Treatment Administered,
median (range)
20.0 (11.7, 24.0)
16.0 (11.7, 16.0)
Relative Dose Intensity, RDI (%), median (range)
61.7 (7.1, 100.0)
55.2 (14.3, 99.0)
Patients with Dose Reduction, n (%)
22
(66.7)
16
(47.1)
Last Dose Level, n (%)
24 mg
11
(33.3)
n/a
16 mg
13
(39.4)
18
(52.9)
12 mg
9 (27.3)
14
(41.2)
10 mg
0
1
(2.9)
8 mg
0
1
(2.9)
RDI=100*Total Actual Dose Taken / (336 x Number of Cycles)
Poziotinib Drug Exposure
Cohort 1 (poziotinib 24 mg)
Median number of cycles was 3.0 with one patient who completed up to 34 cycles
Median duration of treatment of 56.0 days with one patient who completed 707 days
Median relative dose intensity was 61.7%
Cohort 2 (poziotinib 16 mg)
Median number of cycles was 2.0 with one patient who completed up to 31 cycles
Median duration of treatment of 45.5 days with one patient who completed 660 days
Median relative dose intensity was 55.2%
RESULTS CONTINUED
Table 4. Efficacy Results (Evaluable Population)
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Efficacy outcome
Poziotinib 24 mg
Poziotinib 16 mg
(N = 30)
(N = 27)
ORR (CR+PR), % [95% CI]
23.3 [9.9, 42.3]
22.2 [8.6, 42.3]
DCR (CR+PR+SD), % [95% CI]
46.7 [28.3, 65.7]
63.0 [42.4, 80.6]
Best Overall Response, n (%)
Complete Response (CR)
0
3 (11.1)
Partial Response (PR)
7 (23.3)
3 (11.1)
Stable Disease (SD)
7 (23.3)
11 (40.7)
Progressive Disease (PD)
15 (50.0)
7 (25.9)
Not Evaluable (NE)
1 (3.3)
3 (11.1)
PFS (months), median (range)
3.0 (0.9, 10.8)
4.9 (0.1, 19.8)
DoR (months), median (range)
5.6 (3.0, 9.6)
13.8 (4.4, 18.7)
ORR=Overall Response Rate; DCR=Disease Control Rate; PFS=Progression-free Survival; DoR=Duration of Response
The Evaluable Population consists of all patients who are enrolled, complete at least one cycle of poziotinib treatment, and have at least one evaluable post-baseline tumor response evaluation using RECIST, v1.1
Results are derived by Sponsor based on RECIST, v1.1, and include criteria below:
CR/PR requires confirmation scan that is ≥4 weeks from previous scan
Patient needs to be on-treatment for ≥6 weeks when SD is evaluated
Table 5. Adverse Events Summary
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Poziotinib 24 mg
Poziotinib 16 mg
(N = 33)
(N = 34)
n (%)
n (%)
Any AE
33
(100.0)
34 (100.0)
Any grade ≥3 AE
24
(72.7)
29
(85.3)
Any treatment-related AE
33 (100)
33
(97.1)
Any treatment-related ≥3 AE
22
(66.7)
25
(73.5)
Any serious AE
14
(42.4)
16
(47.1)
Any treatment-related serious AE
9
(27.3)
7 (20.6)
Any AE leading to discontinuation
7
(21.2)
13
(38.2)
Any treatment-related AE leading to discontinuation
6
(18.2)
10
(29.4)
Any AE with outcome of death
3
(9.1)
1
(2.9)
Table 6. Most Common (≥20%) Treatment-Related AEs
Cohort 1
Cohort 2
Efficacy outcome
Poziotinib 24 mg (N=33)
Poziotinib 16 mg (N=34)
All Grades
Grade ≥3
All Grades
Grade ≥3
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Diarrhea
29
(87.8)
10
(30.3)
29
(85.3)
10
(29.4)
Rash
20
(60.6)
6 (18.2)
15
(44.1)
4 (11.8)
Fatigue
15
(45.2)
1
(3.0)
13
(38.2)
0
Stomatitis
13
(39.4)
2
(6.1)
16
(47.1)
1
(2.9)
Vomiting
13
(39.4)
1
(3.0)
8 (23.5)
0
Nausea
11
(33.3)
2
(6.1)
14
(41.2)
1
(2.9)
Decreased appetite
10
(30.3)
0
11
(32.4)
0
Dry skin
9 (27.3)
0
5 (14.7)
0
Mucosal inflammation
8 (24.2)
2
(6.1)
2
(5.9)
0
Dermatitis acneiform
7 (21.2)
2
(6.1)
10
(29.4)
2
(6.1)
Rash maculo-papular
3
(9.1)
1
(3.0)
8 (23.5)
4 (11.8)
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
Study evaluated 24 mg daily and 16 mg daily intermittent starting doses to evaluate safety and efficacy in advanced and metastatic BC who failed multiple prior treatments
Majority (at least 75%) patients received at at least 3 prior HER2 therapies (range from 2 to 5) including trastuzumab, pertuzumab, T-DM1 and other approved therapies
Patients with intermittent 24 mg were able to stay longer on therapy with higher dose intensity
There were similar treatment-related AEs in both dose groups which included diarrhea and rash
Poziotinib demonstrated clinical activity in both dose groups with confirmed ORR of 23% and 22% respectively in these heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients
REFERENCES
Dawood S, Broglio K, Buzdar AU, Hortobagyi GN, Giordano SH. Prognosis of Women with Metastatic Breast Cancer by Her2 Status and Trastuzumab Treatment: An Institutional-Based Review. J Clin Oncol. 2010;28(1):92-8.
Slamon D, Eiermann W, Robert N, Pienkowski T, Martin M, Press M, et al. Adjuvant Trastuzumab in Her2-Positive Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2011;365(14):1273-83.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
This trial was sponsored by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Editorial assistance was provided by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Thanks to Yi Ma and Gajanan Bhat, Ph.D., for providing statistical analysis support
