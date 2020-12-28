SABCS: A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer heavily pre-treated with HER2-targeted therapy

To assess the safety and tolerability of poziotinib in metastatic BC

To evaluate the objective response rate (ORR) of poziotinib in patients with HER2- positive metastatic breast cancer (MBC) who have received prior HER2 regimens for

To establish the dosing schedule to be in used in the clinical development

This study evaluates the safety and clinical activity of poziotinib in adult patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have received at least 2 HER2-therapies (trastuzumab and T-DM1). The study objectives are as follows:

To date, poziotinib has been studied in 21 studies in USA, Korea and European countries in patients with lung and other advanced cancers including exon 20 mutations

The current challenge of treating HER2 metastic BC patients remains the very low response rate whose medical need is unmet and who have progressed with multiple approved therapies and treatment combinations

Several targeted drug therapies have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat

Most patients had Stage IV breast cancer and median number of previous HER2 therapy was 3 with a range from 2 to 5 therapies

Female patients with majority <65 yrs old and White

Confirmed clinically significant or recent acute gastrointestinal disease presenting with diarrhea and/or enteritis as a main symptom

Has left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) <50% by either echo or MUGA

History of congestive heart failure (CHF) Class III/IV as per NYHA functional classification or serious cardiac arrhythmias requiring treatment

Brain metastases that are symptomatic or require therapy to control symptoms; history of radiation, surgery, or other therapy including steroids to control symptoms from brain metastases within 15 days of enrollment

Measurable disease as per RECIST, v1.1 at Screening

Median duration of treatment of 45.5 days with one patient who completed 660 days

Median number of cycles was 2.0 with one patient who completed up to 31 cycles

Median duration of treatment of 56.0 days with one patient who completed 707 days

Median number of cycles was 3.0 with one patient who completed up to 34 cycles

RESULTS CONTINUED

Table 4. Efficacy Results (Evaluable Population)

Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Efficacy outcome Poziotinib 24 mg Poziotinib 16 mg (N = 30) (N = 27) ORR (CR+PR), % [95% CI] 23.3 [9.9, 42.3] 22.2 [8.6, 42.3] DCR (CR+PR+SD), % [95% CI] 46.7 [28.3, 65.7] 63.0 [42.4, 80.6] Best Overall Response, n (%) Complete Response (CR) 0 3 (11.1) Partial Response (PR) 7 (23.3) 3 (11.1) Stable Disease (SD) 7 (23.3) 11 (40.7) Progressive Disease (PD) 15 (50.0) 7 (25.9) Not Evaluable (NE) 1 (3.3) 3 (11.1) PFS (months), median (range) 3.0 (0.9, 10.8) 4.9 (0.1, 19.8) DoR (months), median (range) 5.6 (3.0, 9.6) 13.8 (4.4, 18.7)

ORR=Overall Response Rate; DCR=Disease Control Rate; PFS=Progression-free Survival; DoR=Duration of Response

PFS=Progression-free Survival; DoR=Duration of Response The Evaluable Population consists of all patients who are enrolled, complete at least one cycle of poziotinib treatment, and have at least one evaluable post-baseline tumor response evaluation using RECIST, v1.1

post-baseline tumor response evaluation using RECIST, v1.1 Results are derived by Sponsor based on RECIST, v1.1, and include criteria below:

CR/PR requires confirmation scan that is ≥4 weeks from previous scan Patient needs to be on-treatment for ≥6 weeks when SD is evaluated



Figure 2. Progression-free Survival (Evaluable Population)

1.0 0.9 Cohort 1 (Poziotinib 24 mg) Probability 0.8 Cohort 2 (Poziotinib 16 mg) 0.5 0.7 Survival 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.2

0.1 0.0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Number of Patients at Risk: Time (months) Cohort 1 30 29 19 12 12 9 5 4 2 1 1 0 Cohort 2 27 24 13 10 10 7 7 5 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 0

Figure 3. Swimmers Plot (Responders only)

US025-001

mg) US035-001 (Poziotinib241 US016-004 US018-004 Cohort US016-002 US003-003 mg) US003-011 US016-005 (Poziotinib16 US035-003 24 mg US003-023 US033-002 2 16 mg Cohort US003-026 12 mg 8 mg First Response US045-005 First Progression 0 42 84 126 168 210 252 294 336 378 420 462 504 546 588 630 672 714

Days

