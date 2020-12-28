SABCS: Open-label, phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after same-day dosing of eflapegrastim in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide
12/28/2020 | 05:39pm EST
San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® - December 8-12, 2020 • Abstract #322
*Eflapegrastim is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA
Open-Label, Phase 1 Study to Evaluate Duration of Severe Neutropenia After the Same-Day, Varying Dosing Time Schedules of Eflapegrastim* Administration in Patients with Breast-Cancer Receiving Docetaxel and Cyclophosphamide (NCT04187898)
Lee S. Schwartzberg1, Jawad Francis2, Hlalah Osama3, Manuel Modiano4, Jayaram Bharadwaj5, Shanta Chawla6, Gajanan Bhat6, Francois Lebel6 and Nishan Tchekmedyian7
1West Cancer Center, Germantown, TN; 2Mercy Health Youngstown, Youngstown, OH; 3Bond & Steele Clinic, P.A., Winter Haven, FL; 4ACRC/Arizona Clinical Research Center, Tucson, AZ; 5Pacific Cancer Medical Center, Inc., Anaheim, CA; 6Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Irvine, CA; 7Pacific Shores Medical Group, Long Beach, CA
INTRODUCTION
• As a standard of practice, G-CSF products require administration
24 hours after chemotherapy
• Eflapegrastim (ROLONTIS®) is a long-actinggranulocyte-colony
stimulating factor (G-CSF), consisting of a recombinant human
G-CSF analog conjugated to a human IgG4 Fc fragment via a
short polyethylene glycol linker. Eflapegrastim is not a biosimilar
and represents the first long-acting myeloid growth factor that is
the subject of a pending innovator biologics license application in
more than 18 years
• In two Phase 3 studies that randomized a total of 643 patients
with early-stage breast cancer (ESBC) to either eflapegrastim (3.6
mg GCSF n=314) or pegfilgrastim (6 mg G-CSF n=329) given ~ 24
• Phase 1, open-label,multi-center trial
• Intravenous (IV) administration of TC on Day 1 of each cycle will be as
follows:
- Docetaxel 75 mg/m2 IV, infusion time per institution's SOC
- Cyclophosphamide 600 mg/m2 IV, infusion time per institution's SOC
- Patients may receive premedications for chemotherapy prophylaxis
according to institutional standard of care (SOC).
Target accrual: 45 patients randomized 1:1:1 to 30 min, 3 hr and 5 hr dosing
A sample size of 15 patients per dosing schedule arm was determined to provide adequate precision for the 95% CI of the DSN and secondary endpoints, including PK parameters
The sample size produces a 2-sided 95% CI with a distance from the mean DSN to the limits that is equal to 0.554 using t-distribution when the estimated standard deviation is 1.0 days
A safety evaluation will be performed once the first three patients in each arm have completed Cycle 1
hours after docetaxel and cyclophosphamide (TC) administration,
the duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) was statistically
noninferior in patients treated with eflapegrastim compared to
pegfilgrastim, despite eflapegrastim being given at 60% of the
G-CSF dose of pegfilgrastim1,2
• In preclinical studies with chemotherapy-induced neutropenic
rats compared to pegfilgrastim (Neulasta®), eflapegrastim showed
approximately 3-fold higher exposure in serum, and higher
exposure in bone marrow, at similar doses3
- The duration of neutropenia (DN) with eflapegrastim was
shown to be significantly shorter than with pegfilgrastim
when administered on either the same day or 24 hours post-
chemotherapy
- Additionally, DN with eflapegrastim was similar regardless of
whether it was administered on the same day as chemotherapy
and on Cycle 2, Day 1 (Day 22) before TC dose.
• Peripheral blood CD34+ counts will be drawn daily from Day 2 to Day 10
Key Inclusion Criteria
Histologically confirmed (operable stage I-IIIA) patients with ESBC
Candidates for neoadjuvant or adjuvant TC chemotherapy
≥18 years of age
ECOG ≤2
Adequate hematological, renal, and hepatic function
Key Exclusion Criteria
Chemotherapy
Administration
+
Eapegrastim
Dosing Time Starts from the End of TC Dosing Time
13.2 mg/0.6 mL
(3.6 mg G-CSF) · 0.5 hours · 3 hours
· 5 hours
If on Day 10 the ANC is
≤1.0 x 109/mL, CBC will be drawn daily until the ANC is
≥1.5 x 109/mL
PK & CBC Sample Draw
Predose (before TC)
Postdose (after Eapegrastim)
C1 D1: 1, 3, 6, and 8 hours (± 15 minutes)
C1 D2: 24 hours (±2 hours)
C1 D3: 48 hours (±2 hours)
C1 D4: 72 hours (±2 hours)
C1 D7: 144 hours (±1 day)
C1 D9: 192 hours (±1 day)
C2 D1: Day 22 predose (before TC dosing)
Safety
Follow
for
Cycleup
-
1
Visit
Safety
Follow
for
Study
-
up
Visit
CURRENT ENROLLMENT
Enrollment began in April 2020
9 of 45 patients have been enrolled to date
REFERENCES
Schwartzberg LS, Bhat G, Peguero J, et al. Eflapegrastim, a Long-ActingGranulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor for the Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia: Results of a Phase III Trial. The Oncologist. 2020;25:1-9
Cobb PW, Moon YW, Mezei K, et al. A Comparison of Eflapegrastim to Pegfilgrastim in the Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia in Patients with Early-Stage Breast Cancer Undergoing Cytotoxic Chemotherapy (RECOVER): A Phase 3 Study. Cancer Medicine. 2020;00:1-10. https://doi.org/10.1002/cam4.3227
Barrett JA, Choi J, Lakshmikanthan S, et al. Eflapegrastim Enhanced Efficacy Compared to Pegfilgrastim in Neutropenic Rats Supports Potential for Same-Day Dosing. Exp Hematol. 2020; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.exphem.2020.09.199
or 24 hours post-chemotherapy
• Preclinical and clinical results suggest that the increased activity
of eflapegrastim may provide effective prophylaxis against
chemotherapy-induced neutropenia when administered on the
same day as chemotherapy
OBJECTIVES
To assess the feasibility of eflapegrastim dosing on the same-day as docetaxel cyclophosphamide (TC) in patients receiving TC for treatment of ESBC
Dose schedule finding assessment of eflapegrastim administration at either 0.5 hours, 3 hours, or 5 hours from the end of TC administration
Recurrent/metastatic breast cancer
Active concurrent malignancy
Known sensitivity or previous reaction to E. coli-derived products, or any products to be administered during study
Concurrent non-trial-related adjuvant cancer chemotherapy
Exposure to a G-CSF agent within previous 3 months
History of bone marrow or hematopoietic stem cell transplant
Radiotherapy or surgery or investigational agent within 30 days
Pregnant/breast-feeding
Endpoints
Primary:
Duration of Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5×109/L) in Cycle 1
Secondary:
Incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5×109/L) in Cycle 1
Time to recovery to ANC ≥1.5×109/L in Cycle 1
Incidence of Grade 3 febrile neutropenia in Cycle 1 (ANC <1.0×109/L and either a single temperature of >38.3°C (101.0°F) or a sustained temperature of ≥38.0°C (100.4°F) for more than 1 hour
Pharmacokinetics (PK) of eflapegrastim in Cycle 1
Incidence of neutropenic complications during Cycle 1
Safety
Exploratory:
Peripheral blood CD34+
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
This trial is being sponsored by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Medical writing assistance was provided by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Medical Affairs
