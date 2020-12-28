SABCS: Open-label, phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after same-day dosing of eflapegrastim in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® - December 8-12, 2020 • Abstract #322

*Eflapegrastim is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA

Open-Label, Phase 1 Study to Evaluate Duration of Severe Neutropenia After the Same-Day, Varying Dosing Time Schedules of Eflapegrastim* Administration in Patients with Breast-Cancer Receiving Docetaxel and Cyclophosphamide (NCT04187898)

Lee S. Schwartzberg1, Jawad Francis2, Hlalah Osama3, Manuel Modiano4, Jayaram Bharadwaj5, Shanta Chawla6, Gajanan Bhat6, Francois Lebel6 and Nishan Tchekmedyian7

1West Cancer Center, Germantown, TN; 2Mercy Health Youngstown, Youngstown, OH; 3Bond & Steele Clinic, P.A., Winter Haven, FL; 4ACRC/Arizona Clinical Research Center, Tucson, AZ; 5Pacific Cancer Medical Center, Inc., Anaheim, CA; 6Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Irvine, CA; 7Pacific Shores Medical Group, Long Beach, CA