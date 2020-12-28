SABCS: Pooled efficacy analysis from two phase 3 studies in patients receiving eflapegrastim, a novel, long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, following TC for early-stage breast cancer

Time to ANC Recovery in Cycle 1

The median Times to ANC Recovery for the patients treated with both eflapegrastim and pegfilgrastim were similar (7 days)

Table 5. Time to ANC Recovery in Cycle 1 (ITT population)

Safety Results

Febrile neutropenia is defined as an oral temperature >38.3 ° C (101.0 ° F) or two consecutive readings of > 38.0 ° C (100.4 ° F) for two hours and an ANC <1.0 × 10 9 /L in Cycle 1.

The incidence of febrile neutropenia in Cycle 1 was 1.6% (n=5) for the patients in the Eflapegrastim arm and 1.8% (n=6) for the patients in the Pegfilgrastim arm, which was not significant.

The incidence of neutropenic complications was 2.9% (n=9) for the patients treated in the Eflapegrastim Arm and 4.0% (n=13) for the patients treated in the Pegfilgrastim Arm, which was not significant (p=0.519).