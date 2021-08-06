Log in
(SPPI) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

08/06/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI).

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced the Company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company's Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS®. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility would be necessary.

Following this news, in early morning trading, the stock traded down over 25% on August 6, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Spectrum shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sppi-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301350402.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
