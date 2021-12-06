Log in
    SPPI   US84763A1088

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : Current Corporate Presentation

12/06/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A Biopharmaceutical Company Developing Targeted and Novel Therapies in Oncology

Joe Turgeon | CEO

December 2021 | Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include but are not limited to statements that relate to our business and its future, our strategy, the success of our drug candidates, the safety and efficacy of our drug products, product approvals, market potential, product sales, revenue, development, regulatory and approval timelines, product launches, product acquisitions, capital resources and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact.

Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates may not receive approval from the FDA and other regulatory agencies in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that price and other competitive pressures may make the marketing and sale of our drugs not commercially feasible, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our lack of sustained revenue history, our limited experience in establishing strategic alliances, our limited marketing experience, our customer concentration, the possibility for fluctuations in customer orders, evolving market dynamics, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution, information and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this presentation except as required by law.

2

Spectrum's Pipeline & Key Milestones

Targeted & Novel Medicines

ROLONTIS®

POZIOTINIB

Focused Interferon

(eflapegrastim)

Therapeutics (FIT)

Remediation of CRL

NDA Submitted

Phase 1 Dose

Underway

Escalation Study

3

ROLONTIS is a Novel Product with a Unique Molecular Structure

4

ROLONTIS Demonstrated an Effect on Incidence

and Duration of Severe Neutropenia

Two Phase 3 Fixed Dose Non-inferiority Studies with Eflapegrastim and Pegfilgrastim: ADVANCE-301 (N=406) & RECOVER-302 (N=237)

Primary Endpoint: Duration of Severe Neutropenia

30

Incidence of SN in Cycle 1

Duration of SN in Cycle 1

PATIENTS

25

242424

20

0.35

0.39

PERCENT OF

20

15

10

5

0

16

18

SPI-GCF-301SPI-GCF-302 Integrated

Eflapegrastim Pegfilgrastim

Mean Days

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0

0.31

0.2

SPI-GCF-301SPI-GCF-302

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -152 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Joseph W. Turgeon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt A. Gustafson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Ashton Chairman
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer
Lyndah K. Dreiling Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
