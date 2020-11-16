Log in
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : FDA delays decision on Bristol Myers cancer therapy due to COVID-19 travel curbs

11/16/2020 | 05:34pm EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday the U.S. health regulator has deferred a decision on an experimental blood cancer therapy that it acquired in the $74 billion buyout of Celgene due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was unable to inspect a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas, a step required before the approval of the drug liso-cel, the company said.

The health regulator warned earlier this year its level of timely reviews and approvals of marketing applications could be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the FDA in October to also delay a decision on a Spectrum Pharmaceuticals drug .

Bristol Myers said on Monday the agency had deferred its application until the inspection can be completed. The FDA was earlier expected to complete the review process by Nov. 16.

The agency's approval of liso-cel by Dec. 31, 2020, is one of the remaining milestones required for Celgene investors to receive a conditional payment of $9 per share.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 583 M 583 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,80 $
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 167%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Turgeon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Ashton Chairman
Thomas J. Riga Executive VP, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Kurt A. Gustafson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.99%583
LONZA GROUP AG71.12%49 158
MODERNA, INC.357.00%35 373
CELLTRION, INC.59.39%34 947
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.57%33 347
SEAGEN INC.53.96%31 718
