Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : FDA delays decision on Bristol Myers cancer therapy due to COVID-19 travel curbs

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on
Monday the U.S. health regulator has deferred a decision on an
experimental blood cancer therapy that it acquired in the $74
billion buyout of Celgene due to coronavirus-related travel
restrictions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was unable to
inspect a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas, a step
required before the approval of the drug liso-cel, the company
said.
The health regulator warned earlier this year its level of
timely reviews and approvals of marketing applications could be
impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the FDA in October
to also delay a decision on a Spectrum Pharmaceuticals drug
.
Bristol Myers said on Monday the agency had deferred its
application until the inspection can be completed. The FDA was
earlier expected to complete the review process by Nov. 16.
The agency's approval of liso-cel by Dec. 31, 2020, is one
of the remaining milestones required for Celgene investors to
receive a conditional payment of $9 per share.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)