Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPPI   US84763A1088

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : SPPI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/22/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI).

Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

Investors suffering losses on their Spectrum investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in the action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sppi-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301406397.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
10/20INVESTOR ALERT : SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: SPPI) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILING..
PR
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
10/09SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuti..
BU
10/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
10/07SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma's Poziotinib Combo Shows 'Promising' Data in Preclinical..
MT
10/07AACR-NTI-EROTC VIRTUAL INTERNATIONAL : Pan-ErbB inhibition enhances activity of KRASG12C i..
PU
10/07SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Presentation of Poziotinib in Combination with KRASG1..
BU
10/07Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Poziotinib in Combination with KRASG..
CI
10/06SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
10/06SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : SPPI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spectrum Pharmaceutical..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations