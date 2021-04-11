Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : Poziotinib administered twice daily improves safety and tolerability in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations
04/11/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Poziotinib administered twice daily improves safety and tolerability in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutant NSCLC (ZENITH20-5)
X Le1, E Shum2, JM Suga3, JR Brahmer4, C Dooms5, H Mamdani6, H Nechustan7, JW Riess8, A Spira9, JA
Barrett10, LK Dreiling10, G Bhat10, F Lebel10, MA Socinski11
on behalf of ZENITH20 Study Group
1UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 2NYU Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York, NY; 3Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Vallejo, CA; 4Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baltimore, MD; 5University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, BE; 6Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MI; 7Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, IL; 8University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; 9Virgiania Cancer Specialists, PC, Fairfax, VA; 10Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Irvine, CA; 11AdventHealth Hematology and Oncology, Orlando, FL
Poziotinib is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA
Effective treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) harboring EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations represents an important unmet medical need.1
Poziotinib is a potent, irreversible, tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) targeting EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.2-4
The safety and efficacy of once daily (QD) dosing with poziotinib at 16mg QD has been established previously in a large, multicentric study with blinded central image review.5
Poziotinib has a short half-life of 7.2 hours allowing for twice daily (BID) dosing in order to reduce Cmax and associated toxicity.
Preliminary safety with poziotinib administered BID dosing has been recently presented at 2021 ESMO TAT in patients treated for EGFR and HER2 exon 20 NSCLC suggesting improved tolerability.
Here we present updated safety and preliminary efficacy of BID dosing.
2
Material and Methods
ZENITH20 (NCT03318939) is a Phase 2, open-label,multi-cohort,multi-center study designed to evaluate the efficacy and the safety/tolerability of poziotinib in previously treated and treatment- naïve patients with NSCLC.
The ongoing ZENITH20-Cohort 5 enrolls patients with locally advanced or mNSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
Patients are being randomized to various arms: 10, 12, and 16 mg QD or 6 and 8 mg BID.
Dose reductions are allowed in the presence of toxicity and patients are treated until death, disease progression or intolerable toxicity.
3
Entry Criteria
Inclusion Criteria
Histologically or cytologically confirmed NSCLC which is locally advanced or metastatic
Documented EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation by a tissue next generation sequencing test
Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status 0 or 1
Stable CNS metastases are allowed
Exclusion Criteria
Previously treated with poziotinib or any other EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation- selective TKI
EGFR exon20 point mutation
4
Figure 1. ZENITH20: a Phase 2 multi-cohort international trial
Fully Enrolled
Cohort 1
Previously treated NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertions (16mg QD)
Cohort 2
Previously treated NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertions (16mg QD)
Cohort 3
First-line NSCLC with
EGFR exon 20
insertions (16mg QD)
Objectives
Primary
Objective Response Rate (ORR)
Secondary
Disease Control Rate (DCR)
Duration of Response (DOR)
Safety & Tolerability
ORR based on Central independent imaging review
Cohort 5: Randomized to various dose and schedule
Simon's 2-stage design
Stage 1: 19 patients per arm
>3 responders
Enrolling
Cohort 4
First-line NSCLC with
HER2 exon 20
insertions
(16mg QD; 8mg BID)
Cohort 5
NSCLC with EGFR or
HER2 exon 20 mut
(6mg, 8mg BID;
10mg, 12mg, 16mg
QD)
Cohort 6
EGFR Osimertinib
Failures
(8mg BID)
Cohort 7
Atypical EGFR or HER2
mutations (8mg BID)
