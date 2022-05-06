Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPPI   US84763A1088

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SPPI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.8563 USD   -4.86%
05/05SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brittany K. Bradrick to Board of Directors
BU
04/12AACR 2022 : Predictive ability of circulating tumor DNA by Guardant360 in poziotinib-treated patients with NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

05/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific

Domestic: (877) 837-3910
International: (973) 796-5077
Conference ID#: 2863606

The conference call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investor.sppirx.com/events-and-presentations and will be archived there shortly after the live event.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum’s business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum’s existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2022 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05/05SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/05Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brittany K. Bradrick to Board of Directors
BU
04/12AACR 2022 : Predictive ability of circulating tumor DNA by Guardant360 in poziotinib-treat..
PU
04/11Thinking about buying stock in Hoth Therapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Datto Holdi..
PR
04/11Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Says FDA Accepts Eflapegrastim Biologics License Application R..
MT
04/11Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of BLA Resubmission for Eflapegrastim
BU
04/11Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of BLA Resubmission for Eflapegrastim
CI
04/04Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at the Upcoming AACR Annual Meet..
BU
03/24SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
03/22SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Current Corporate Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,30 M - -
Net income 2022 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Average target price 5,60 $
Spread / Average Target 554%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Riga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Ashton Chairman
Francois Lebel Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Lyndah K. Dreiling Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Dolatrai M. Vyas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-32.57%150
MODERNA, INC.-44.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-25.76%42 487
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.68%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-16.76%23 689
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.46%18 514