SpectrumOne : Interim report Q1 2022

CEO statement

Articulated by Cyril Northcote Parkinson, as part of the first sentence of an essay published in The Economist in 1955, Parkinson's law is the adage that "work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion".

Elon Musk, richest man on earth once said. "Stop being patient and start asking yourself, how do I accomplish my 10-year plan in 6 months?" Having two weeks to complete an assignment, if you are you are like most people, you probably complete it the night before. Now, take that same assignment and set the deadline to the next day, one still probably find a way to get it done. The task itself hasn't changed, one's abilities hasn't changed, so why can one now complete it so much faster? The answer is that one has just been forced to challenge the idea of what's possible.

The powerful things you can accomplish and really reach your full potential lies in the incredible human ability to adapt and thrive in any circumstance.

We started SpectrumOne with an open mind, conducted serious analysis and sat extremely ambitious plans. None of it has changed, not the result of the analysis nor the grand plans of ours. What has been adjusted is the timeline for our goals. We are convinced we will reach the overall targets of ours; we just need to adapt to the macroeconomic events in order to do it. But the win will eventually come - everything we know points to a that direction.

ROAD TO SUCCESS

Just 4% of companies reach an ARR of $1M in revenue, 0.4% make it to $10M, and 0.0X% to $50M

Most startups have an average of four years reaching $1M ARR, we are beyond this now and we are in a