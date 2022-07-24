Spectur : Quarterly Activities Report - 30 June 2022

These funds will be deployed to accelerate the growth of the business towards EBITDA and cash breakeven. Particular applications of the funds are to:

finance market expansion across South and regional Australia;

globalisation and modular platform development;

expansion of the current marketing program, including research into a USA market entry;

purchase of additional inventory to mitigate supply chain risk; and

associated raising costs and working capital.

Shareholders may request an electronic copy of their personalised SPP Application Form by registering here: https://spectur.investorportal.com.au/register-spp/

Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

Spectur appointed experienced Chief Technology Officer and Product Manager, Peter Dickinson during the period. Mr Dickinson has more than two decades of experience in the intersection of remote sensing, Cloud services and machine learning. Mr Dickinson is a qualified engineer and was recently hired from Emesent, a rapid scale up of CSIRO 3D scanning technology.

Executive commentary

Spectur Managing Director, Gerard Dyson, said:

"This last quarter has seen the results of an extended period of marketing and sales activity, which substantially built our sales pipeline. Whilst the last two months of Q4 FY22 were slightly subdued from an equipment sales perspective in response to the volatility of global financial market and related concerns, the volume of new opportunities that fit our strategic profile increased substantially. This pipeline will underpin our growth into FY23."

"We have a clear strategic path and, with recent funding activities, the balance sheet to execute. It is our expectation that the work we will be doing to build the sales and marketing resources, globalise our technology and plan for further expansion internationally will drive the inflection point in sales, revenue and ultimately profitability and cash generation."

