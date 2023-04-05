Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Speed Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPDC   US84764T3041

SPEED COMMERCE, INC.

(SPDC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:23:03 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.000100 USD    0.00%
Speed Commerce : Establishes New Fulfillment Center in Nevada

04/05/2023
LAS VEGAS, Nevada, April 5, 2023 - Speed Commerce, a leading eCommerce order fulfillment and eCommerce call center services provider, has expanded its footprint by opening a new fulfillment center in Las Vegas, allowing the company to reach 95% of the U.S. with 2-day shipping using its network of facilities.

Speed Commerce supports some of today's most successful eCommerce businesses by ensuring that eCommerce customers receive their orders quickly and accurately while keeping costs low. Their size and scale allow Speed Commerce to negotiate discounted rates from carriers and provide best-in-class order and inventory management.

"The location of the Las Vegas Fulfillment Center was picked for its proximity to the vital Southern California ports and West Coast markets. The Las Vegas area provides access to several key interstates in a competitive business environment," shared Rob Tillman, Senior Director of Operations at Speed Commerce. "More locations are planned as we grow."

The facility is located at 4980 Statz Street, Suites 130-140, in North Las Vegas. It adds 100,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space to the company's existing 500,000 sq. ft across the country. The facility is equipped to handle eCommerce order fulfillment for many retailers, including those needing climate control or product personalization, making it an ideal fulfillment hub. This new location, combined with Speed Commerce's 100% order accuracy and same-day shipping guarantees, makes Speed Commerce an easy choice for eCommerce retailers.

Tillman is responsible for the operations at the center and will soon look to hire 50+ employees to staff the facility. Jobs will post soon on the company website at www.SpeedCommerce.com/Jobs, where the company prefers to receive applications.

Speed Commerce's Las Vegas Fulfillment Center opens for business in April 2023. To learn more about their eCommerce order fulfillment services and eCommerce call center services, visit the company website at www.SpeedCommerce.com or call 1-866-947-5655.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce provides operational excellence to retailers, brands, and manufacturers, so they can focus on growing their core business.

We inventory their products in our strategically located warehouses across the country; our friendly staff will answer all customer touchpoints 24/7/365 (via phone, live chat, email, SMS, and on social media platforms) on their behalf; we pick, pack, and ship their orders same day; and process hassle-free returns.

In addition, we pass along huge savings using our combined volume to negotiate better freight, supplies, and shared labor rates. We also operate a personalization department with embroidery, embossing, and etching machines, and gift wrapping to personalize their products.

Our eCommerce order fulfillment reaches 95 percent of the U.S. in 2-days, and our call centers provide their customers with outstanding service 24/7/365.

Our clients get into business because they are passionate about a product or industry, not because they want to operate warehouses or call centers. They rely on us because we provide operational excellence, so they can focus on the products that got them into the business in the first place.

Learn more about Speed Commerce at our website, LinkedIn,Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact: Jason Chan, VP of Sales & Marketing
(702) 640-5110, PR@SpeedCommerce.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Speed Commerce Corp. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 10:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
