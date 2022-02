Speed Medical Company (First Notice)

Egyptian joint stock company Law 159 of 1981

The authorized capital is 520,000,000 EGP

The issued and paid-up capital is 221,828,895 EGP

Invitation to attend the company's ordinary general assembly

In implementation of the provisions of the law and the articles of association of Speed Medical LLC, Commercial Registration No. 89324, we have the honor to invite you (or whomever you delegate) to attend the company's ordinary general assembly meeting, which is scheduled to be held, God willing, at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the headquarters The main company of the company located in 25 Othman Ibn Affan Street - Salah El-Din Square - Heliopolis - Cairo.

In view of the current conditions that the country is going through and in line with the state's directions to limit gatherings, and in light of the decision of the Counselor and CEO of the General Investment Authority No. 160 issued on March 18, 2020, the meeting will be held and participated in it through modern means of communication using E-technology MAGLES, where shareholders can vote remotely electronically on the agenda items, as well as attend the meeting through visual communication, which is considered actual attendance, and registration and data completion is done through the following link:

In order to consider the following agenda:

1 -Ratification of the report of the company's board of directors for the year ending on 12/31/2021.

2 -Ratification of the report of the auditor for the year ending on 12/31/2021.

3 -Ratification of the financial statements and final accounts of the company and the profit distribution account for the financial year ending on 12/31/2021.

4 -Approval not to distribute cash dividends to the company for the financial year ending on 12/31/2021, due to the company's need for cash to finance the ongoing expansions.

5 -Discharge of a party and releasing each of the chairman and members of the board of directors for the year ending on 12/31/2021.

6 -Appointing the company's auditors and determining their fees for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022.

7 -Determining attendance and moving allowances for the new members of the board of directors.

The e-mail info@speedlab.com.eg was designated to respond to all inquiries from shareholders and facilitate communication