    5457   TW0005457006

SPEED TECH CORP.

(5457)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-14
58.50 TWD   -1.52%
SPEED TECH : Announcement of equity disposal on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Leader Precision Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
SPEED TECH : Announcement of cancellation of the Company restricted stock awards and change of paid-in capital registration
PU
SPEED TECH : Announcement of equity acquisition on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Leader Precision Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
Speed Tech : Announcement of equity disposal on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan Leader Precision Industry Co.,Ltd.

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SPEED TECH CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:09:05
Subject 
 Announcement of equity disposal on behalf of
subsidiary Dongguan Leader Precision Industry Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
 the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g., dividend yield, etc.):
INDUSRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA,TLSXE01
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/16~2022/06/16
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
RMB 25,243,219.18
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):
THE INDUSRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA;None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterparty and the
identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
date and monetary value of transfer:None
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been an related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:None
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
 rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's
rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
party:None
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
 explained):Profit from the disposal is RMB 243,219.18
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
One-Time payment
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
and the decision-making unit:The authority of approval
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
acquired or disposed of:None
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
 and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
 as of the present moment:
Cumulative holding:RMB 35,300,000.00
restriction of rights: None
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
 transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
 of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
 and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
 as of the present moment:
Ratio to total assets: 1.87%
ratio to shareholder's equity: 4.13%
Operating Capital: -NT$733,021,200
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
investment and financial products
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
 transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:None
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
 regarding the current transaction:None
21.Name of the CPA firm:None
22.Name of the CPA:None
23.License no.of the CPA:None
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate to be used is 4.3522 from CTBC Bank

Disclaimer

Speed Tech Corp. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 950 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2022 1 002 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 902 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,91x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 9 960 M 335 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 695
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Chen Lung Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Yueh Tung Chuang Manager-Financial & Accounting, Spokesman
Ding-Chun Chung Independent Director
He-Bo Chan Independent Director
Chiu Tan Lin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEED TECH CORP.-29.00%335
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.69%52 193
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-25.07%39 483
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-32.76%34 866
JABIL INC.-18.62%8 305
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.70%7 856