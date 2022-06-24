Speed Tech : Announcement of the establishment of the audit committee of the company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:None. 4.Resume of the previous position holder:None. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Ho-Bo Chan (2)Ding-Jun Zhong (3)Chun-Yi, Lin 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Ho-Bo Chan-Independent Director of the SPEED TECH CORP. (2)Ding-Jun Zhong-Independent Director of the SPEED TECH CORP. (3)Chun-Yi, Lin-Independent Director of the SPEED TECH CORP. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):None 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.None