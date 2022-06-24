Speed Tech : Announcement of the establishment of the audit committee of the company
06/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Provided by: SPEED TECH CORP.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
21:12:57
Subject
Announcement of the establishment of the
audit committee of the company
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:None.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Ho-Bo Chan
(2)Ding-Jun Zhong
(3)Chun-Yi, Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Ho-Bo Chan-Independent Director of the SPEED TECH CORP.
(2)Ding-Jun Zhong-Independent Director of the SPEED TECH CORP.
(3)Chun-Yi, Lin-Independent Director of the SPEED TECH CORP.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):None
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.None