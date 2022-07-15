Speed Tech : Announces changes dividend distribution
07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SPEED TECH CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
16:52:43
Subject
Announces changes dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/15
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Total NT$425,654,750 in cash，per shares NT$2.5
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total NT$425,654,750 in cash，per shares NT$2.50026433
4.Reason for the change:員工認股權憑證轉換為普通股及限制員工權利新股收回
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO