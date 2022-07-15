Speed Tech : Announces changes dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/15 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Total NT$425,654,750 in cash，per shares NT$2.5 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Total NT$425,654,750 in cash，per shares NT$2.50026433 4.Reason for the change:員工認股權憑證轉換為普通股及限制員工權利新股收回 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO