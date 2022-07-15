Log in
    5457   TW0005457006

SPEED TECH CORP.

(5457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-13
51.60 TWD   +4.24%
SPEED TECH : Announces changes dividend distribution
PU
07/08SPEED TECH : Announcement of the resolution by the company for the ex-devidend record date of cash devidends
PU
07/08SPEED TECH : Announcement of the appointment of members of the 6th Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors of the Company
PU
Speed Tech : Announces changes dividend distribution

07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SPEED TECH CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 16:52:43
Subject 
 Announces changes dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/15
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
 Total NT$425,654,750 in cash，per shares NT$2.5
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
 Total NT$425,654,750 in cash，per shares NT$2.50026433
4.Reason for the change:員工認股權憑證轉換為普通股及限制員工權利新股收回
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO

Disclaimer

Speed Tech Corp. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
