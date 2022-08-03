Speed Tech : Clarification of media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03 2.Company name:SPEED TECH CORP. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):NA 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Name of the reporting media: Xinhua and others on 2022/08/03 6.Content of the report: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council states that the mainland will prohibit mainland organizations, enterprises or individuals from any transaction or cooperation with Speedtech Energy, Hyweb Technology, Skyla, SkyEyes GPS Technology and other enterprises that have donated money to the foundations. 7.Cause of occurrence:The information reported above is from media. 8.Countermeasures:No 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The Company and Speedtech Energy as two independent entities respectively. (2)The Company holds 17% of Speedtech Energy, which is measured at fair value through other comprehensive gains and losses, without any business transaction, cooperation and influence. (3)The leasing relationship between the Company and Speedtech Energy was terminated in June 2020. The disposal of all shares held by the Company was completed today, and therefore the Company no longer holds any share in Speedtech Energy after such disposal. (4)The official information of the company will be posted on M.O.P.S web site.