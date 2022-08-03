Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Speed Tech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5457   TW0005457006

SPEED TECH CORP.

(5457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-01
51.20 TWD   -3.03%
09:19aSPEED TECH : Clarification of media reporting
PU
07/29SPEED TECH : Announcement of article 22-1-2&3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/ Guarantees on behalf of Subsidiary
PU
07/15SPEED TECH : Announces changes dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speed Tech : Clarification of media reporting

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SPEED TECH CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 21:07:49
Subject 
 Clarification of media reporting
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Company name:SPEED TECH CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):NA
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media: Xinhua and others on 2022/08/03
6.Content of the report:
The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council states that the mainland
will prohibit mainland organizations, enterprises or individuals from
any transaction or cooperation with Speedtech Energy, Hyweb Technology,
 Skyla, SkyEyes GPS Technology and other enterprises that have donated money
 to the foundations.
7.Cause of occurrence:The information reported above is from media.
8.Countermeasures:No
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company and Speedtech Energy as two independent entities respectively.
(2)The Company holds 17% of Speedtech Energy, which is measured at fair
   value through other comprehensive gains and losses, without any business
   transaction, cooperation and influence.
(3)The leasing relationship between the Company and Speedtech Energy was
   terminated in June 2020. The disposal of all shares held by the Company
   was completed today, and therefore the Company no longer holds any share
   in Speedtech Energy after such disposal.
(4)The official information of the company will be posted on M.O.P.S web
   site.

Disclaimer

Speed Tech Corp. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPEED TECH CORP.
09:19aSPEED TECH : Clarification of media reporting
PU
07/29SPEED TECH : Announcement of article 22-1-2&3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds an..
PU
07/15SPEED TECH : Announces changes dividend distribution
PU
07/08SPEED TECH : Announcement of the resolution by the company for the ex-devidend record date..
PU
07/08SPEED TECH : Announcement of the appointment of members of the 6th Remuneration Committee ..
PU
07/08Speed Tech Corp. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/08Speed Tech Corp. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 30, 2022
CI
06/24SPEED TECH : Election of Chairman
PU
06/24SPEED TECH : Announcement of the establishment of the audit committee of the company
PU
06/24SPEED TECH : Announcement of the company's spokesperson
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 950 M 700 M 700 M
Net income 2022 1 002 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 902 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 8 700 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 695
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart SPEED TECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Speed Tech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEED TECH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 51,20 TWD
Average target price 100,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 95,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chen Lung Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Yueh Tung Chuang Manager-Financial & Accounting, Spokesman
Ding-Chun Chung Independent Director
He-Bo Chan Independent Director
Chiu Tan Lin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEED TECH CORP.-37.86%291
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%50 028
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.60%45 469
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.51%36 393
JABIL INC.-15.79%8 124
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.61%7 996