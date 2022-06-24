Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Speed Tech Corp.
  News
  Summary
    5457   TW0005457006

SPEED TECH CORP.

(5457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-22
54.60 TWD   -3.19%
09:26aSPEED TECH : Announcement of the establishment of the audit committee of the company
PU
09:26aSPEED TECH : Announcement of the company's spokesperson
PU
06:36aSPEED TECH : Announce the resolution of the General shareholders meeting to permit directors to engage in competition.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speed Tech : Election of Chairman

06/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SPEED TECH CORP.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 21:15:39
Subject 
 Election of Chairman
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Director:Representative of
ICT-LANTOLIMITED.: CHEN-LUNG TSAI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of SPEED TECH CORP.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Representative of Fortune Share Corporation:: CHEN-LUNG TSAI
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of SPEED TECH CORP.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Speed Tech Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 950 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2022 1 002 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 902 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 9 296 M 312 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 695
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart SPEED TECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Speed Tech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEED TECH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,60 TWD
Average target price 100,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chen Lung Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Yueh Tung Chuang Manager-Financial & Accounting, Spokesman
Ding-Chun Chung Independent Director
He-Bo Chan Independent Director
Chiu Tan Lin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEED TECH CORP.-33.74%312
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%50 322
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-27.57%37 829
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-34.65%33 970
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.31%7 942
JABIL INC.-23.87%7 564