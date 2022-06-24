Speed Tech : Election of Chairman

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Director:Representative of
ICT-LANTOLIMITED.: CHEN-LUNG TSAI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of SPEED TECH CORP.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Representative of Fortune Share Corporation:: CHEN-LUNG TSAI
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of SPEED TECH CORP.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.