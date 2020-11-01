Log in
Speedcast International Ltd Completes Sale of Speedcast Managed Assets to NBN

11/01/2020 | 10:25pm EST
Speedcast Completes Sale of Speedcast Managed Assets to NBN

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Following a two-year partnership, which has delivered NBN Co's Business Satellite Services to businesses across Australia, Speedcast International Limited (ASX:SDA) (FRA:7SC) (OTCMKTS:SPPDQ) has today announced it has sold selected functions of its wholly-owned subsidiary and dedicated entity, Speedcast Managed Services, to Australian government-owned infrastructure provider, NBN Co.

- Speedcast Managed Services employees, assets and equipment to transfer to NBN Co.

- Speedcast will continue to work as a Retail Service Provider to deliver NBN Co's Business Satellite Service

Speedcast Managed Services helped build and operate the Business Satellite Service on NBN Co's satellite network. This included the design, integration and commissioning of the new network on NBN high throughput satellite (HTS) systems, with more than 50 beams and a comprehensive terrestrial infrastructure capable of providing a range of high-data internet service offerings.

The network design included the development of unique operations support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) environments. This network went live on 30 Sept 2019 and Speedcast Managed Services has been operating it on behalf of NBN Co.

Under the sale, Speedcast Managed Services employees, assets and equipment now revert to its sole client, NBN Co, to support the ongoing requirements of the National Broadband Network. Accordingly, the Master Equipment and Services Supply Agreement (MESSA) signed between NBN Co and Speedcast on 2 February 2018 will come to an end with immediate effect.

Speedcast will continue to work as a Retail Service Provider to deliver NBN Co's Business Satellite Services, building on its long-time presence in Australia providing managed connectivity services to enterprise, government, energy and maritime customers.

"We are proud of what our partnership with NBN Co has delivered and look forward to continuing our relationship and providing many more Australian businesses with essential connectivity," said Joe Spytek, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Speedcast. "This sale provides both parties with considerable benefits, as NBN Co looks to bring delivery and project management of its Business Satellite Service in-house and we work to finalise our recapitalisation process. We congratulate NBN Co on their purchase and look forward to continue working together on new initiatives."



About Speedcast International Ltd:

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's most trusted communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications solutions to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. With more satellite capacity than any other provider, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company also integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.



Source:
Speedcast International Ltd



Contact:

Investors 
Ronn Bechler 
P: +61-400 009 774 
E: ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au 

Media
Tristan Everett  
P: +61 403 789 096
E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au
© ABN Newswire 2020

