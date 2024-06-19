Speedy Hire Plc ("Speedy Hire", "the Company" or "the Group") 19 June 2024 Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Transforming to drive sustainable growth Speedy Hire Plc, the UK and Ireland's leading provider of tools, specialist equipment and services, announces its audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Financial Highlights Year ended Year ended Change 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 % (£m) (£m) Revenue 421.5 440.6 (4.3) Adjusted EBITDA1 2 96.8 103.9 (6.8) Adjusted profit before tax1 2 14.7 30.7 (52.1) Adjusted earnings per share (pence)2 3 2.35 4.96 (52.6) Operating profit 14.9 3.8 292.1 Profit before tax 5.1 1.8 183.3 Basic earnings per share (pence)2 3 0.59 0.25 136.0 Free cash flow4 23.5 10.6 121.9 Net debt5 101.3 92.4 9.6 Dividend per share 2.60 2.60 - Revenue of £421.5m, down 4.3% against a challenging market backdrop; o Resilient UK Hire performance, down 1.7% versus FY2023

Resilient UK Hire performance, down 1.7% versus FY2023 Significant contract wins and renewals including a promising pipeline of further opportunities Positive performance with our National customers, mitigating softening with Regional

customers Service revenue (excl. Fuel) down 1.6% versus FY2023 Strong performance in Customer Solutions The decline in the wholesale price of fuel impacted our pass through revenues, however margin improved

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was down 6.8% versus PY but margin held broadly flat, the result of tight cost control and pricing discipline mitigating the revenue shortfall

was down 6.8% versus PY but margin held broadly flat, the result of tight cost control and pricing discipline mitigating the revenue shortfall Adjusted PBT 1 down 52.1%;

down 52.1%; Impacted by high operational gearing

Increased interest costs Normalised performance of our Kazakhstan JV, following a record FY2023.

EPS 3 impacted by the decline in profit before tax

impacted by the decline in profit before tax Significant free cash flow 4 generation of £23.5m, more than double FY2023 (£10.6m).

generation of £23.5m, more than double FY2023 (£10.6m). Net debt 5 at £101.3m, increased by £8.9m, due to the acquisition of Green Power Hire Limited ('GPH'), funded in part by £23.5m of free cash flow 4 ; leverage 6 of 1.5x

at £101.3m, increased by £8.9m, due to the acquisition of Green Power Hire Limited ('GPH'), funded in part by £23.5m of free cash flow ; leverage of 1.5x Proposed final dividend of 1.80pps, resulting in full year dividend of 2.60pps (FY2023: 2.60pps)

Executing well on our Velocity transformation and growth strategy Continued investment in transformation of the business despite challenging market

Investing in specialist business growth engines, supporting clean energy transition and commercial sustainability for our customers:

o £2.5m in hydrogen electric powered access with NiftyLift

o Acquisition of GPH, trading well with a strong pipeline of future opportunities

o Formation of Speedy Hydrogen Solutions Limited ('SHS') joint venture, showcasing the first H- Power Generator at our Speedy Hire Live Expo in March

£2.5m in hydrogen electric powered access with NiftyLift Acquisition of GPH, trading well with a strong pipeline of future opportunities Formation of Speedy Hydrogen Solutions Limited ('SHS') joint venture, showcasing the first H- Power Generator at our Speedy Hire Live Expo in March Launched our low cost-to-serve online home delivery tool hire proposition on DIY.com and Trade- point.co.uk

cost-to-serve online home delivery tool hire proposition on DIY.com and Trade- point.co.uk Advanced our People First initiatives and invested £7.2m into base pay for our people Outlook The new financial year has started well and is marginally ahead of last year

Overall performance in line with Board expectations

Operational efficiencies and supply chain optimisation expected to deliver further benefit in FY2025

The Group expects a second half weighting to its revenues and profits as we mobilise the significant contracts won in FY2024

Contract wins and extensions, alongside key sector opportunities, give us confidence for FY2025. Commenting on the results Dan Evans, Chief Executive, said: "Speedy delivered a resilient financial performance, making positive strategic progress over the year, despite the challenging macro-economic environment. We continue to improve our customer proposition, investing in technology and AI capabilities, sustainable products and our people, to position the Group strongly for profitable growth. I am particularly pleased with our progress building the foundations for growth, executing the 'Enable' phase of our Velocity strategy, which is focused on transformation and operational efficiency. The new financial year has started well with performance in line with Board expectations and I am pleased that since the year end, we have also secured further contract wins and renewals with key customers." Enquiries: Speedy Hire Plc Tel: 01942 720 000 Dan Evans, Chief Executive Paul Rayner, Chief Financial Officer MHP Tel: 0203 128 8540 Oliver Hughes Katie Hunt Notes: Explanatory notes: The Group believes that the non-GAAP performance measures presented in this announcement provide valuable additional information for readers. Further details can be found in notes 7, 9 and 13. See note 9. Revised, see note 17. See note 7. Free cash flow: Net cash flow before movement in loan balances and returns to shareholders. See note 13. This metric excludes lease liabilities. Leverage: Net debt 5 covered by EBITDA 1 . This metric excludes the impact of IFRS 16. From underlying performance; excludes non-underlying items. Return on Capital Employed: Profit before tax, interest, amortisation and non-underlying items divided by the average capital employed (where capital employed equals total equity and net debt 3 ), for the last 12 months. See note 9. Inside Information: This announcement contains inside information.

Forward looking statements: The information in this release is based on management information. This report includes statements that are forward looking in nature. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or change any forward looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this report. Notes to Editors: Founded in 1977, Speedy Hire is the UK's leading provider of tools and equipment hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure, industrial, and support services markets, as well as to local trade, and retail. The Group provides complementary support services through the provision of training, asset management and compliance services. Speedy is certified nationally to ISO50001, ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO17020, ISO27001 and ISO45001. The Group operates from c.180 fixed sites and selected B&Q stores across the UK and Ireland together with a number of on-site facilities at client locations and through a joint venture in Kazakhstan.

Chairman's statement Overview The results we are reporting today demonstrate the resilience of our business model during a challenging macro-economic climate faced by many businesses at this time. We remain a strong business with a clear multi-year strategy for sustainable, profitable growth, with a robust balance sheet which will enable us to future-proof the business by investing in the innovative, market-leading sustainable products that our customers increasingly demand. Results Group revenue decreased by 4.3% to £421.5m (FY2023: £440.6m), in part due to a softening in Regional customer markets, resulting in lower adjusted profit1 of £14.7m (FY2023: £30.72), impacted by high operational gearing. Despite this, we have continued to invest in our people and made a significant commitment to transformation as part of our Velocity strategy launched in July 2023. During the year we secured over £40.0m of annualised revenue from new multi-year contracts and subsequent to the year-end we have secured further renewals and extensions. These wins and renewals are a reflection of our market leading customer service proposition. The contracts won in FY2024 have taken longer to mobilise, due to contract specific delays and we anticipate these new contract revenues taking full effect during the course of FY2025. In all cases we are working closely with our customers to streamline the process for taking on and mobilising new work, to minimise future delays. Our partnership with B&Q was changed from an in-store concession model to a digital model with the launch of tool hire on both DIY.com and Trade-point.co.uk, providing in-store digital home delivery tool hire from c.300 B&Q stores nationwide to a wide-ranging Trade and Retail customer base. The Group continue to operate internationally through a joint venture in Kazakhstan. The share of profits decreased to £2.9m (FY2023: £6.6m) following a reduction in scale of the significant temporary power contract that gave rise to a record performance in FY2023. We have invested c.£42.5m in our hire fleet, using data and analytics to target products that our customers need. 63% of that investment was in sustainable products to meet the increasing demand from customers for such items. We have an industry-leading ESG roadmap whereby we have committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2040, ten years ahead of the Government's target. Our ESG strategy 'The Decade to Deliver' is accelerating the reduction of our carbon footprint, while enabling our customers to make choices that reduce their environmental impact. By increasing our percentage of sustainable products for hire, as well as our offering of sustainability related services, we are providing customers the tools they need to achieve this. Dividend The Board is recommending payment of a final dividend of 1.80 pence per share making a total dividend of 2.60 pence per share which is at the same level as last year. Whilst this dividend is outside our policy guideline given the weaker profit performance in FY2024, the strong cash generating performance in the business and the confidence in the future based on the recent contract wins supports this proposal. The Board also recognises the importance of regular returns to shareholders. Board and people Having been appointed as Interim CFO on 1 November 2022, Paul Rayner was appointed permanently as Chief Financial Officer on 1 July 2023. This appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process supported by external consultants. Paul is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 25 years' experience in senior financial roles including interim and permanent roles respectively on the main board of FTSE listed companies Avon Protection Plc and Chemring Group Plc. In addition we have taken steps as part of our transformation programme to add additional bench strength to the senior management team as we roll out the Velocity Strategy. During the year we made a number of changes to our reward strategy for all of our people recognising labour market challenges and the need to support our front-line workforce. This investment in our people is an important leg of our strategy going forward. On behalf of the Board and personally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of my colleagues for their continuing commitment and dedication to supporting the business.

Future We have a resilient business with an ambitious sustainable growth strategy which has been embedded into our business by our experienced senior management team. As the Velocity strategy rolls out, it puts us in a strong position to meet customer needs and accelerate sustainable profitable growth despite any macroeconomic challenges. Having committed to this multi-year strategy, the Board looks forward with confidence as we start to deliver the benefits and capitalise on opportunities in the year ahead. David Shearer Chairman

Chief Executive's statement Results I present our results for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, that demonstrate a resilient performance despite cost inflation and the ongoing macro-economic uncertainty, in common with many businesses and industries across the UK, Ireland and internationally. Revenue declined by 4.3% to £421.5m (FY2023: £440.6m). Adjusted profit before tax1 decreased to £14.7m (FY2023: £30.7m2). Adjusted earnings per share3 were 2.35 pence (FY2023: 4.96 pence2). Our Hire business performed well despite challenging trading conditions and the performance of our seasonal products, which were negatively impacted by the winter period. Revenues were down 1.7% versus FY2023, and similarly, our Services business, excluding fuel, was down 1.6%. We are the only UK hire company to provide a fully managed fuel service and we proactively promote low-emission HVO fuel which now accounts for c.30% of our fuel sales. Impacted by the decline in wholesale price in the year, our fuel revenues were down 22.7%, year on year. In line with our Velocity strategy, we have made in year improvements to our testing, inspection and certification business, Lloyds British, promoting greater access to our diverse customer base, investing in their digital capabilities and restructuring the business to support their growth potential. Within our National customer segment which accounts for 53% of revenue, our end markets remain positive, and there is a continued strong pipeline of major infrastructure, construction and energy projects. These include investment in hydrogen power infrastructure, major highways projects, nuclear new build and decommissioning work, National Water infrastructure and the continued investment in the rail network including the Government's commitment to HS2 and the proposed Northern Network. Our largest customers servicing these major projects continue to demand commercially sustainable solutions to complex problems, provided through our innovative products and specialist expertise. As a result, revenues from our National customers have increased by 0.2% year-on-year, however revenues from our Regional customers have softened, declining 6.0%. Trade and Retail revenue has remained flat year-on-year as we transition to our digital model. During the year the Group has monitored and implemented price increases to offset inflationary cost pressures on both overheads and new equipment purchases. Our pricing strategy gives customers the very best value for the high-quality products and services we deliver. We have taken action to improve asset controls, with digital technology being trialled to further assist in the control for accurate counting of hire equipment. Itemised asset utilisation was 52.4% (FY2023: 54.4%) reflecting the targeted investment in the Group's hire fleet and improved availability, supported by our work with PEAK AI. Our joint venture in Kazakhstan has performed as expected, albeit lower than the record performance achieved in FY2023. The share of profit decreased to £2.9m (FY2023: £6.6m). Strategy and operational review At our Capital Markets Day in July 2023, we launched our five-year 'Velocity' strategy, designed to accelerate sustainable profitable growth. During FY2024 we have made significant progress in delivering the 'Enable' stage of the five-year transformation programme that underpins the strategy, through creating foundational improvements across technology and operational efficiency. Whilst there is still work to do, we are pleased with progress made in the year and look forward to the continued successful execution of the transformation programme. Market overview Whilst the macro-economic environment remains uncertain, our customer base and the sectors we serve are well diversified, and we are suitably positioned to capitalise on significant growth projected in major infrastructure projects and programmes. National customers We serve approximately 61,000 customers in the UK and Ireland, including 83 of the UK's 100 largest contractors*. Our customers include major infrastructure contractors working across Highways, Energy, Harbours and Airports, as well as frameworks in Water and Sewerage (AMP7/8), Roads (National Highways), Rail (CP6/7) and Broadband and Telecommunications. We continue to see revenue growth from opportunities with both new and existing National customers.

During the year we won and extended major contracts with key National customers. These contracts represent attractive growth opportunities but have taken longer to mobilise, due to contract specific delays. Therefore, we anticipate the benefit taking effect during FY2025. Regional customers We serve thousands of Regional customers through our Regional Account Management team located across the UK. These customers operate in Non-residential Construction, Infrastructure, RMI ('Repair Maintenance Improvement') and support services that include Facilities Management, Manufacturing and Production, Environmental Services, Engineering Services, Defence and Media. Many customers operating in these areas have been negatively impacted by the challenging economic environment, high interest rates and increased material costs, and as a result our revenues from this customer segment reduced by 6% on the prior year through a softening of volume sales, offset marginally by increased rates. Trade and Retail We support our Trade and Retail customers through our national network of Service Centres, by phone, online through our click and collect service, and through an in-store digital model in B&Q stores nationally, delivering a unique 4-hour delivery service in the process. During Q4 we successfully evolved our Trade and Retail business in partnership with B&Q. Our tool hire model is now an in-store digital offering in B&Q's c.300-strong store network nationally, so that customers can now hire our products seamlessly as part of their wider B&Q transaction at the B&Q tills, as well as online through B&Q's website diy.com and trade-point.co.uk for home delivery and collection. The Trade and Retail consumer market remains an attractive opportunity for the business. As an already established hire provider in the trade market, the industry-first partnership model with B&Q will penetrate a new consumer market opportunity. This low cost-to-serve combination of in-store and online hire, combined with our existing digital propositions and Service Centre network, will accelerate our strategic aim of increasing share within the Trade and Retail markets. Operational efficiency Operational efficiency continues to be a key part of our Velocity strategy and cost control remains key to delivering long-term sustainable profitable growth. The significant macro-inflationary pressures continue to impact our business, in common with most UK businesses at present. To mitigate the effects of this, we continue to control costs and focus on initiatives to improve operational efficiency and the effective management of our supply chain. By controlling costs, we will enable continued investment in the transformational aspect of our Velocity strategy, supporting the delivery of our stated targets of sustainable revenue and profitable growth. Our industry-leading utilisation of Artificial Intelligence ('AI') through our strategic collaboration with PEAK supports decision making through enhanced management information that links our Service Centre network with our logistics and asset intelligence. AI assists in predicting which products to invest in, which will further enhance the optimisation of our asset holdings, and through dynamic forecasting enable us to continue to achieve strong asset utilisation rates. By activating these technologies, we can further ensure that we have the right products, in the right place, at the right time, in the most efficient way to meet customer demand. This is key to delivering for our customers on their key priorities of quality, availability, speed and receiving a first-class customer experience. The use of technology, combined with our service-led people culture makes this differentiating value proposition possible for our customers, enabling them to reduce time and cost on site. We will be digitally, and data driven to ensure our Service Centre network, our logistics and our assets are optimised to continue playing a vital role in our customers success. Throughout FY2024, we continued to strengthen our partnership with PEAK AI, providing further automation and insight around the optimisation of our fleet holding, replenishment and informing our pricing strategy. These developments contributed to a 1.8pp improvement in utilisation rates across targeted assets. In FY2025 we will be deploying a further suite of initiatives, including a predictive capital expenditure model and a new price optimisation solution to dynamically adjust our pricing offered to customers. In addition, we will also launch PEAK's Audiences app, utilising the latest machine learning technology, to drive greater insight and understanding of our customer behaviour and segmentation to better inform our sales and marketing strategies.

Creating a modern workplace is a strategic pillar in achieving our growth ambitions, and fully integrating our ERP ('Enterprise Resource Planning') system is a foundational building block to enable this. Throughout the year we have further developed our longstanding collaboration with Microsoft by upgrading our ERP system to the cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Platform. The Platform is simplifying some of our key business processes and significantly improving the user experience, resulting in increased productivity through efficiency, and in the process improving the customer experience. Further to this, we invested in our digital capabilities surrounding our hire fleet management. We have developed a stock counting application to simplify and standardise the asset count process, which will be used in our periodic asset counts. We continue to develop our future state property programme, to modernise our network with energy efficient, low carbon facilities that optimise efficiencies and reduce operational costs whilst creating better working environments for our people and a market-leading experience for our customers. During the year we rationalised and consolidated a number of older, less efficient properties into new Service Centres, including in Hull, Southampton and a new flagship centre servicing the Capital; London Gateway, a state-of-the-art 33,000 sq ft facility located in East London. ESG We are committed to becoming a net zero business by 2040; ten years ahead of the UK Government's target. Our carbon emissions** in the UK and Ireland have reduced by 21.4% from 361,361.42 tonnes in FY2023, to 283,947.52 tonnes in FY2024. This reduction has been achieved through the continued procurement and organic generation of renewable energy, investment into a greener property network, a more efficient vehicle fleet and the use of HVO fuel in our larger vehicles. To minimise our carbon footprint, we actively procure more commercially sustainable assets into our hire fleet including those with solar, hybrid, electric and hydrogen technology. During FY2024 we invested £42.5m in our hire fleet, of which 63% was on commercially sustainable equipment, in the process bringing a world-first hydrogen powered access lift to market. We have a target to ensure that eco products account for 70% of our itemised equipment fleet by 2027. During the year we acquired sustainable power solutions specialist, Green Power Hire Limited ('GPH') to supply Battery Storage Units ('BSU') to the UK rental market, enabling customers to achieve both financial and environmental savings compared to alternative systems available. We continue to experience strong demand from our current and potential new customers for eco products and sustainable power solutions and are seeing an increasing number of tenders specifically requiring BSUs. The acquisition has performed in line with our business plan and since purchase we have procured further units to enlarge our battery storage unit fleet and satisfy customer demand. We also entered into a Joint Venture with AFC Energy plc, a leading provider of hydrogen powered generator technologies to form 'Speedy Hydrogen Solutions Limited'. This collaboration is providing the UK construction and temporary power market with AFC Energy's sustainable, zero emission temporary power solutions designed specifically for off-grid power. Through the JV we are providing an exclusive full-service hire model for an initial three-year period and are working with our National customers on their demand needs, signifying the growing demand for zero emission power solutions. Further initiatives to reduce our carbon emissions include investing in modernising our Service Centre network. We installed building management systems into a number of trial locations with a view to reducing our energy consumption. During FY2024 these locations, on average, have achieved an annualised energy consumption reduction of 63.5%, representing c.£40k of efficiency per property. We were proud to be awarded Gold Standard by EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings, which puts Speedy Hire in the top 5% of sustainable businesses globally. We were also named as a European Climate Leader for 2023 by the Financial Times and attained the RoSPA Presidents Award for achieving the RoSPA Gold standard for ten consecutive years. People We recognise that our people are the most important component of our business, and our ambition is to become a Times Top 100 place to work. Our People First strategy prioritises personal and professional development, wellbeing and equality, diversity and inclusion within the workplace. During the year we have invested in our people to provide fair pay, reward and development opportunities. We have introduced flexible working, and improved systems and processes to make it easier for them to work in their everyday roles. We have introduced a series of initiatives to enhance our colleagues' experience and encourage loyalty, in the process reducing our voluntary attrition rate to record low levels. Examples include an investment of £7.2m in base pay for people working at our lower grade levels, improved colleague wellbeing through the roll-out of

Speedy Hire Work Life Balance to over a third of our colleagues and implementing the UN's Women Empowerment Principles to encourage more women into the business. We are also preparing for the future by upskilling existing colleagues and attracting new talent to ensure we have the right levels of capability in future skills needed to achieve our Velocity strategy. In addition, our Emerging Talent Development Board is a group of 11 from our brightest 'emerging talent' colleagues in our business. They are charged with developing themselves personally and professionally while working alongside the Executive Team in contributing to the strategic plans and delivering on complex business projects with female Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officers in position. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues for their resilience and relentless dedication to the business, whilst continuing to deliver a first-class service to our customers. Outlook We continue to make good progress with implementation of our Velocity strategy which is embedding a solid foundation for growth opportunities in the medium to long-term which will benefit our customers and people whilst enhancing shareholder returns. The new financial year has started well with performance in line with Board expectations. After the year end, we have continued positive momentum, securing further contract wins and renewals. As we implement a more efficient and streamlined service through enhanced AI driven data and system digitisation, keep close control of costs, and maximise growth potential through our strong visible pipeline in our core end markets, we look forward to delivering on these opportunities in the year ahead. Dan Evans Chief Executive Source - Glenigan Limited

Scope 1, 2 & 3