Speedy Hire : Directorate Change

18 November 2020

Speedy Hire Plc

('Speedy', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Director change

Speedy, the UK's leading provider of tools and equipment hire, and services to the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, announces that Bob Contreras has advised the Company that he will step down from the Board on 17 February 2021, to allow him to exclusively pursue his full-time executive role. The Board has commenced a search process for his replacement as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

David Shearer, Chairman, commented:

'I would like to thank Bob for his significant contribution and wise counsel over the past five years and wish him well for the future.'

