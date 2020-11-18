Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Speedy Hire Plc    SDY   GB0000163088

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

(SDY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/17 11:35:08 am
65.8 GBX   +6.82%
02:13aSPEEDY HIRE : Directorate Change
PU
02:13aSPEEDY HIRE : Half Year Results
PU
10/09SPEEDY HIRE : Half Year Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Speedy Hire : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:13am EST

18 November 2020

Speedy Hire Plc

('Speedy', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Director change

Speedy, the UK's leading provider of tools and equipment hire, and services to the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, announces that Bob Contreras has advised the Company that he will step down from the Board on 17 February 2021, to allow him to exclusively pursue his full-time executive role. The Board has commenced a search process for his replacement as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

David Shearer, Chairman, commented:

'I would like to thank Bob for his significant contribution and wise counsel over the past five years and wish him well for the future.'

Enquiries:

Speedy Hire Plc

Russell Down, Chief Executive

Tel: 01942 720 000

MHP Communications

Oliver Hughes

Andrew Jaques

Tel: 0203 128 8778

Notes to Editors: Founded in 1977, Speedy is the UK's leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, as well as to local trade and industry. The Group provides complementary support services through the provision of training, asset management and compliance services. Speedy is certified nationally to ISO27001, ISO50001, ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001. The Group operates from over 200 fixed sites across the UK and Ireland together with a number of on-site facilities at client locations, from an international office based in Abu Dhabi and through a joint venture in Kazakhstan.

Disclaimer

Speedy Hire plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPEEDY HIRE PLC
02:13aSPEEDY HIRE : Directorate Change
PU
02:13aSPEEDY HIRE : Half Year Results
PU
10/09SPEEDY HIRE : Half Year Trading Update
PU
09/10SPEEDY HIRE : Result of AGM
PU
09/10SPEEDY HIRE : Trading update and AGM statement
PU
07/17SPEEDY HIRE : Annual Financial Report
PU
06/23SPEEDY HIRE : Changes to Board Committees and SID
PU
06/23SPEEDY HIRE : Full Year Results
PU
06/18SPEEDY HIRE PLC : annual earnings release
06/04SPEEDY HIRE PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 349 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2021 8,20 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2021 82,1 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 343 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 065
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Duration : Period :
Speedy Hire Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 79,75 GBX
Last Close Price 65,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,22%
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Peter Down Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David James Buchanan Shearer Non-Executive Chairman
James Bunn Chief Financial Officer
Rob Barclay Independent Non-Executive Director
David Noel Christopher Garman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDY HIRE PLC-14.55%455
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC31.19%18 822
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-34.29%5 012
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.15.85%4 885
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-17.00%4 385
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED4.28%2 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group