Speedy Hire : Flood Recovery, Drying & Restoration Guide

Every year parts of the UK are issued with weather warnings and flood alerts so knowing what to do in the event of flooding to your home or business is essential. Here at Speedy Services if the floods strike, we have the quality equipment ideal for flood repair from pumps, carpet dryers to electric dehumidifiers, which are all available on-line and on-store to help you whenever disaster strikes! We have the right flood restoration equipment for hire when you need it and where you want it. And with over 350 of our most popular products available on a guaranteed 4-hour delivery, and 200 service centres nationwide there's no need to look anywhere else for your high-quality tool hire equipment. Find all the heating, drying and cooling equipment you need, open a Speedy account today online and instore or find your nearest depot now. We have put together a simple to follow 'step-by-step guide' to assist in the recovery after a flood.

Step 1: Switch off all power and gas at the mains.

Step 2: Notify your insurance company immediately.

Step 3: Record all flood / water damage

Keep a record of all flood and water damage with written notes, pictures, and videos (if possible) and follow all advice provided to you from your insurance company, as they may want to carry out an inspection before you can start any flood restoration efforts.

Step 4: Wait until your insurer has agreed it is ok to remove water from the premises.

Step 5: Use a pump to remove as much water as possible from the flooded areas.

Step 6: Open all doors and windows

Open all doors and windows to provide ventilation and allow fresh air to circulate around the room, the natural airflow helps evaporation by blowing air over the walls, floors, and ceilings. You can also use an electric dehumidifierto remove any moisture.

Step 7: Dry out affected areas

Dry out affected flooded areas, you can use carpet dryers to dry out carpets and floors, we also advise to use heaters as they raise the room temperature and aid in the evaporation of trapped fluids, infrared radiant heaters or industrial fan heaters help to speed up the drying process.

Idea 8: Clean affected areas

Germs can spread very quickly throughout areas that have been affected by water damage it is important to clean all surfaces thoroughly using 100% chemical free cleaning fluids, including all walls and floors to help prevent any further spreading of harmful bacteria.

Idea 9: Monitor progress

Use a damp meter to monitor the drying progress of the affected areas, items can still be dry to touch but remain wet underneath.

Idea 10: Maintain air quality

Maintain air quality by removing particles from the air to avoid odours and stains by using a floor scrubber polisher.

Speedy Tip 1: Keep materials and sharp tools out of children's / animals reach, wear correct safety PPE equipment and remember to always check the operators and safety guidance before using any hire equipment.

Speedy Tip 2: To help you prepare for floods keep up to date with the latest flood warnings, please visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings and don't forget to stock up on your sandbags.