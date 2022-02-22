Speedy Hire : Heating Hire Guide

The Speedy Services Guide to Heating With temperatures falling, beat the cold with Speedy Services range of heating solutions. Check out our amazing guide to heating to help you choose the right heater and stay warm no matter what the weather throws at you, choose from fan heaters, infrared heaters, convection heaters, diesel heaters and many more all available to hire from our heating equipment range. We have the right cooling equipment available for hire when you need it and where you want it. With over 350 of our most popular products available on a guaranteed 4-hour delivery, and 200 service centres nationwide there's no need to look anywhere else for your high-quality tool hire equipment.

Cabinet heaters are ideal for use in hospitals, shops, offices and schools, this cabinet heater has no naked flames thanks to the design of the front panel, which keeps the main burners safely out of reach. Important Notice: requires a gas cylinder which is supplied separately.

Features and Benefits of Cabinet Heaters

Variable heat settings

Piezo ignition

Castors for ease of movement

Portable

Flame failure device

No naked flames

Clean burning

Oxygen depletion system

Hire Cabinet Heaters

Convection heaters are one of the most efficient electric heaters they are very easy to use with 3 different heat settings and adjustable thermostat. This convector heater produces a 2000W heat output on full power, which makes it ideal for heating individual rooms.

Features and Benefits of Convector Heaters

Thermostat control with frost protection

3 heat settings

Overheat safety cut out

Handles for easy carrying

Hire Convector Heaters

Oil filled radiators run on convection, they don't have a fan and as the oil inside is heated they hold their heat. Oil filled radiators are compact and feature castors for easy manoeuvrability, these heaters provide high heat output at variable temperatures ideal for both domestic and industrial applications.

Features and Benefits of Oil Filled Heaters

Highly cost-efficient

Thermostat control with frost protection

3 heat settings

Overheat safety cut out

Handles for easy carrying

Hire Oil Filled Heaters

Fan heaters are small but powerful, our range boasts an incredible range of 2.8kW, 3kW, 18kW, 40kW output, some fan heaters can also be put on fan only to keep you cool on site during the summer months. Fan heaters are ideal for industrial and commercial environments such as warehouses and workshops.

Features and Benefits of Fan Heaters

Compact and highly portable

Thermostat control with frost protection

Overheat safety cut out

Handles for easy carrying

Produces direction heat quickly

Provides clean and safe heat

Hire Fan Heaters

Industrial bin heaters are ideal for use in drying rooms and other areas for all round heating and drying. Bin heaters are designed to increase ventilation and air circulation in various environments.

Features and Benefits of Bin Heaters

No electric supply required

Excellent all-round heat

Great for drying out

Long lasting robust construction

Clean burning

Automatic piezo ignition

Flame failure security

Hire Bin Heaters

Infrared heaters have moulded handle and wheels allow for easy manoeuvrability. These heaters are ideally suited for spot heating in construction environments used for drying paintwork and plaster.

Features and Benefits of Infrared Heaters

Twin 1400W infra-red elements

2 heat settings

Integral wheels for easy mobility

Robust plastic body

Hire Infrared Heaters

Propane forced air heaters are commercial propane space heaters and are ideal for a wide range of applications including warehouses, workshops, building construction sites, renovations and agriculture.

Features and Benefits of Propane Forced Air Heaters

Manual ignition

Regulator includes gas safety valve with thermocouple

Regulator and gas hose included

Motor with thermal protection

Overheat thermostat

Adjustable heat

Hire Propane Forced Air Heaters

Diesel heaters are direct heaters built with a strong and robust construction featuring large wheels for easy manoeuvrability. Suitable for use in ventilated areas such as construction sites, workshops and warehouse spaces, our range of diesel heaters includes 21kW, 29kW, 44kW, 49kW output.

Features and Benefits of Diesel Heaters

Manual ignition

Regulator includes gas safety valve with thermocouple

Regulator and gas hose included

Motor with thermal protection

Overheat thermostat

Adjustable heat

Hire Diesel Heaters

Radiant heaters are ceramic, compact, portable easy to move for instant heating solutions. Ideal for spot heating a range of industrial and workplace environments such as offices and workshops.

Features and Benefits of Radiant Heaters

2 x 1,400W ceramic elements

2 heat settings

Mechanical safety tilt device

Integral cable tidy

LED power on indicator

Hire Radiant Heaters

Find all the tools and equipment you need, open a Speedy account today online and instore or find your nearest depot now.