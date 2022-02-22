Speedy Hire : Heating Hire Guide

The Speedy Services Guide to Heating
1. Cabinet Heaters
With temperatures falling, beat the cold with Speedy Services range of heating solutions.
Check out our amazing guide to heating to help you choose the right heater and stay warm no matter what the weather throws at you, choose from fan heaters, infrared heaters, convection heaters, diesel heaters and many more all available to hire from our heating equipment range.
We have the right cooling equipment available for hire when you need it and where you want it. With over 350 of our most popular products available on a guaranteed 4-hour delivery, and 200 service centres nationwide there's no need to look anywhere else for your high-quality tool hire equipment.
Cabinet heaters are ideal for use in hospitals, shops, offices and schools, this cabinet heater has no naked flames thanks to the design of the front panel, which keeps the main burners safely out of reach. Important Notice: requires a gas cylinder which is supplied separately.
Features and Benefits of Cabinet Heaters
-
Variable heat settings
-
Piezo ignition
-
Castors for ease of movement
-
Portable
-
Flame failure device
-
No naked flames
-
Clean burning
-
Oxygen depletion system
Hire Cabinet Heaters
2. Convector Heaters
Convection heaters are one of the most efficient electric heaters they are very easy to use with 3 different heat settings and adjustable thermostat. This convector heater produces a 2000W heat output on full power, which makes it ideal for heating individual rooms.
Features and Benefits of Convector Heaters
-
Thermostat control with frost protection
-
3 heat settings
-
Overheat safety cut out
-
Handles for easy carrying
Hire Convector Heaters
3. Oil Filled Radiators
Oil filled radiators run on convection, they don't have a fan and as the oil inside is heated they hold their heat. Oil filled radiators are compact and feature castors for easy manoeuvrability, these heaters provide high heat output at variable temperatures ideal for both domestic and industrial applications.
Features and Benefits of Oil Filled Heaters
-
Highly cost-efficient
-
Thermostat control with frost protection
-
3 heat settings
-
Overheat safety cut out
-
Handles for easy carrying
Hire Oil Filled Heaters
4. Fan Heaters
Fan heaters are small but powerful, our range boasts an incredible range of 2.8kW, 3kW, 18kW, 40kW output, some fan heaters can also be put on fan only to keep you cool on site during the summer months. Fan heaters are ideal for industrial and commercial environments such as warehouses and workshops.
Features and Benefits of Fan Heaters
-
Compact and highly portable
-
Thermostat control with frost protection
-
Overheat safety cut out
-
Handles for easy carrying
-
Produces direction heat quickly
-
Provides clean and safe heat
Hire Fan Heaters
5. Bin Heaters
Industrial bin heaters are ideal for use in drying rooms and other areas for all round heating and drying. Bin heaters are designed to increase ventilation and air circulation in various environments.
Features and Benefits of Bin Heaters
-
No electric supply required
-
Excellent all-round heat
-
Great for drying out
-
Long lasting robust construction
-
Clean burning
-
Automatic piezo ignition
-
Flame failure security
Hire Bin Heaters
6. Infrared Heaters
Infrared heaters have moulded handle and wheels allow for easy manoeuvrability. These heaters are ideally suited for spot heating in construction environments used for drying paintwork and plaster.
Features and Benefits of Infrared Heaters
-
Twin 1400W infra-red elements
-
2 heat settings
-
Integral wheels for easy mobility
-
Robust plastic body
Hire Infrared Heaters
7. Propane Forced Air Heaters
Propane forced air heaters are commercial propane space heaters and are ideal for a wide range of applications including warehouses, workshops, building construction sites, renovations and agriculture.
Features and Benefits of Propane Forced Air Heaters
-
Manual ignition
-
Regulator includes gas safety valve with thermocouple
-
Regulator and gas hose included
-
Motor with thermal protection
-
Overheat thermostat
-
Adjustable heat
Hire Propane Forced Air Heaters
8. Diesel Heaters
Diesel heaters are direct heaters built with a strong and robust construction featuring large wheels for easy manoeuvrability. Suitable for use in ventilated areas such as construction sites, workshops and warehouse spaces, our range of diesel heaters includes 21kW, 29kW, 44kW, 49kW output.
Features and Benefits of Diesel Heaters
-
Manual ignition
-
Regulator includes gas safety valve with thermocouple
-
Regulator and gas hose included
-
Motor with thermal protection
-
Overheat thermostat
-
Adjustable heat
Hire Diesel Heaters
9. Radiant Heaters
Radiant heaters are ceramic, compact, portable easy to move for instant heating solutions. Ideal for spot heating a range of industrial and workplace environments such as offices and workshops.
Features and Benefits of Radiant Heaters
-
2 x 1,400W ceramic elements
-
2 heat settings
-
Mechanical safety tilt device
-
Integral cable tidy
-
LED power on indicator
Hire Radiant Heaters
Find all the tools and equipment you need, open a Speedy account today online and instore or find your nearest depot now.