  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Speedy Hire Plc
  News
  Summary
    SDY   GB0000163088

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

(SDY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 12/13 02:11:52 pm
61.6500 GBX   -1.36%
SPEEDY HIRE : Keep your Site Secure this Winter
PU
SPEEDY HIRE : Get your Home Ready for Christmas
PU
SPEEDY HIRE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Speedy Hire : Keep your Site Secure this Winter

12/13/2021 | 08:36am EST
With shorter days, darker evenings, and extended shutdowns over the Christmas period, increasing Winter site security is vital for companies especially for those who operate outdoors. Building sites and storage yards can be prime targets for thieves looking to capitalise on a combination of poor security and long, dark nights.

Managing sites and the possible risks of theft of tools and equipment is essential for any business, Speedy Services range of site security products can help keep your site secure. Our range includes lighting towers, vehicle gates, anti-climb fence panels, CCTV and site security boxes.

We have the right site security equipment for hire when you need it and where you want it. And with over 350 of our most popular products available on a guaranteed 4-hour delivery, and 200 service centres nationwide there's no need to look anywhere else for your high-quality tool hire equipment.

Find all the tools you need for your site this winter, open a Speedy account today online and instore or find your nearest depot now.

1. Lighting Towers

Lighting towers are perfect for lighting large areas of your site, we have a wide range of cost-effective and sustainable lighting towers, including, solar and hybrid technology and advanced battery systems.

Generac V20 Eco Hybrid LED Lighting Tower

The Generac V20 Pro 8.2m Eco hybrid lighting tower is 1.15t and features 4 x 240w LED floodlights and an all-in-one solution comprising of a battery-powered supply, hybrid power and low consumption diesel engine. This lighting tower is mobile and provides exceptional amounts of lighting for sites not only to illuminate working areas but also to light up security fences and perimeters to deter thieves.

Hire V20 Eco Hybrid Lighting Towers

Speedy Lighting - V20 from Speedy Vimeo on Vimeo.

2. Anti-Climb Fence Panels

Ensuring your site is properly secured around the perimeter is vital for your business especially during the winter months; investing in new locks and increasing your perimeter fencing on-site is essential, installing anti-climb fence panels and vehicle gates can help keep out potential intruders.

Heavy Duty Round Anti-Climb Fence Panel 3.5M 15.9KG

Manufactured from galvanised steel these robust anti-climb fence panels are an ideal choice for construction sites, properties, and events with anti-climb mesh they provide secure fencing on-site.

Hire Anti-Climb Fence Panels

3. Site Security Boxes

Site storage boxes will help to keep your workers tools stored safely on-site and protect them from thieves and the weather. Investing in secure portable tool storage boxes as part of your on-site security will help to keep a variety of items safe and secure during the winter months.

Tool Storage Site Box

Manufactured from powder coated steel, these robust steel construction tool storage site boxes, have an internal anti-jemmy system which prevents the lid being forced open, fitted with 5-lever deadlocks with extra reinforced protection make them an ideal choice for storing tools and equipment on site.

Hire Tool Storage Site Boxes

4. Wireless CCTV

An effective method for improving your site security system and combating any potential thefts is to install CCTV and alarms, working with our partner suppliers Speedy can provide a full range of wireless CCTV and wireless alarm systems to help ensure crucial works aren't interrupted during the winter months.

The wireless nature of these innovative security systems makes them perfect for improving your on-site security. With the rapid deployment CCTV cameras requiring no wires, letting off no noise at all and recording footage to catch potential thieves in the act, the need for expensive wiring and installation costs are also eliminated.

Click Here for Partnered Services

Disclaimer

Speedy Hire plc published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 13:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 381 M 506 M 506 M
Net income 2022 21,4 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 328 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Duration : Period :
Speedy Hire Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 62,50 GBX
Average target price 90,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Managers and Directors
Russell Peter Down Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richard Bunn Chief Financial Officer
David James Buchanan Shearer Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Barclay Independent Non-Executive Director
David Noel Christopher Garman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEEDY HIRE PLC-12.22%434
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC80.34%36 491
UNITED RENTALS, INC.49.98%25 180
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.32.84%14 510
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.71.43%8 864
HERC HOLDINGS INC.167.01%5 259