  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Speedy Hire Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDY   GB0000163088

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

(SDY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/13 11:35:21 am EDT
51.60 GBX   +0.98%
04/12SPEEDY HIRE : How to Use a Wallpaper Stripper
PU
04/11SPEEDY HIRE : 5 DIY Jobs for Easter
PU
03/29SPEEDY HIRE : How to Use an Electric Concrete Mixer
PU
Speedy Hire : Make Every Job Easy with Tool Hire from Speedy

04/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Make every job easy with tool hire from Speedy. Smash it, fly through it, breeze it, don't sweat it with professional tools and expert advice.


Daily, weekend and weekly hire, same day delivery or click and collect with long weekend hire.


Make every job easy with tool hire from Speedy nationwide, online, and selected B&Q stores.

Whether your a beginner or avid DIYer Speedy has all the power tools and hire equipment for your next project. Along with top tips to help you get your jobs done the smarter way!

Do you need help with your DIY project? We're always uploading new videos, so whatever your project, Speedy Services the UK's No.1 for tool hire are here to support you 24/7.

Speedy DIY Tool Hire

Whether you're outdoors doing some gardening, perfecting your patio, cleaning your carpets or just catching up on a few DIY decorating jobs around the house, there's nothing more frustrating than not having the right tools.

Speedy Services, the UK's number one hire company has over 3000 different tools for you to choose from including, cement mixers, plate compactors, carpet cleaners to wallpaper strippers, with daily, weekend and weekly tool hire available at over 200 service centres nationwide, online and in selected B&Q stores. With 4-hour delivery on many of our products, it's safe to say, we've got you covered.

All our hire equipment is checked, tested, cleaned, and serviced before every hire so will be safe and ready to go - and our friendly, knowledgeable staff are always on hand to help and advise you. So, you can hire with the confidence knowing that the tool you need is in working order and fit for your job.

So why not download the Speedy app today or check online to find your nearest Speedy location!

Thank you for reading our Speedy Services blog for expert tips and how-to-guides, keep checking back here for more inspiration. Plus, we have all the power tools and hire equipment you need, why not start planning your next DIY project today and open a Speedy account online or instore for all your tool hire needs.

Disclaimer

Speedy Hire plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 384 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 21,4 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 132 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 264 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 51,60 GBX
Average target price 88,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
Managers and Directors
Russell Peter Down Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richard Bunn Chief Financial Officer
David James Buchanan Shearer Non-Executive Chairman
David Noel Christopher Garman Senior Independent Director
Rhian Helen Bartlett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEEDY HIRE PLC-19.40%341
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-22.89%26 454
UNITED RENTALS-4.06%23 015
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-25.77%11 682
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-8.03%8 381
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-5.92%4 754