SPEEDY HIRE PLC
THE SPEEDY HIRE 2024 SHARESAVE SCHEME
This is a copy of the Rules of The Speedy Hire Sharesave Scheme in the updated form proposed for approval by shareholders to become The Speedy Hire 2024 Sharesave Scheme on 5 September 2024 as adopted by the Board contingent on such approval on 5 July 2024
David Shearer
Chairman
Approval by shareholders: First approved 21 July 2004
and then subsequently approved in an updated form on 16 July 2014 and [5] September 2024
Amended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 19 July 2018
Original approval by HMRC: 19 August 2004 with HMRC Ref No SRS/2896APT
THE SPEEDY HIRE 2024 SHARESAVE SCHEME
CONTENTS
Part A:
Interpretation and Administration
Rules 1
- 3
Part B:
Issue of Invitations and Grant of Options
Rules 4
- 15
Part C:
Exercise of Options
Rules 16 - 18
Part D:
Corporate Transactions
Rules 19 - 22
Part E:
Amendments
Rules 23 - 24
Part F:
Miscellaneous
Rules 25 - 28
CONTENTS
Rule
Page
PART A: INTERPRETATION AND ADMINISTRATION
1
1.
Definitions
1
2.
Interpretation
5
3.
Administration
5
PART B: ISSUE OF INVITATIONS AND GRANT OF OPTIONS
6
4.
Eligibility
6
5.
Timing of Invitations
6
6.
Invitations
6
7.
The Exercise Price
7
8.
Applications for Options
7
9.
Acceptance and Scaling-Down of Applications
7
10.
Individual Limit on Participation
8
11.
Grant of Options
9
12.
Data Protection
9
13.
Relationship with Contract of Employment
10
14.
Non-Transferability of Options
10
15.
Company Limits on Subscription for New Shares
10
PART C: EXERCISE OF OPTIONS
12
16.
Exercise of Options
12
17.
Manner of Exercise of Options
13
18.
Recovery of Tax
15
PART D: CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS
16
19.
Reconstruction
16
20.
Change of Control
16
21.
Release of Options and Grant of New Rights
17
22.
Winding-up
18
PART E: AMENDMENTS
19
23.
Variation of Share Capital etc
19
24.
Alteration of the Scheme
19
PART F: MISCELLANEOUS
21
25.
Service of Documents
21
26.
Obligation to Ensure Sufficient Available Shares
21
27.
Jurisdiction
22
28.
Third Party Rights
22
RULES OF
THE SPEEDY HIRE 2024 SHARESAVE SCHEME
This Scheme is an employees' share scheme approved and adopted in its current form by resolution of the
Board of the Directors of the Company passed on [
] [ ] 2024 contingent on approval by shareholders of the
Company by ordinary resolution passed on [ ] [
] 2024.
PART A: INTERPRETATION AND ADMINISTRATION
1.
DEFINITIONS
In this Scheme, the following words and expressions have the meanings given below:-
"3 year Option"
an Option linked to a 3 year Savings Contract
"Acquisition Cost"
in relation to the exercise of an Option, an amount equal
to the product of:-
(a) the maximum number of Shares in respect of
which that Option could then be exercised (or
such lesser number as is specified in the notice
of exercise) and
(b) the Exercise Price of such Shares
"Announcement"
the preliminary announcement to the London Stock
Exchange of the results of the Company for any period
"Applicant"
a person who, in response to an Invitation, submits an
Application
"Application"
an application for the grant of an Option made in
accordance with Rule 8
"Application Date"
in relation to any Invitation, such date (being not less
than 14 nor more than 21 days after the Invitation Date)
as shall be determined by the Directors to be the last
day on which an Application may be submitted
"Approval Date"
the date on which the Company received notice that this
Scheme had been approved by HMRC pursuant to
Schedule 3
"Associated Company"
any company which, in relation to the Company, is an
associated company as that term is defined in
paragraph 47 of Schedule 3
"Bonus Date"
the repayment date for a Savings Contract in relation to
a 3-year Option
"Company"
Speedy Hire Plc (registered in England and Wales no
927680)
"Control"
has the meaning given in section 719 of ITEPA 2003
"Daily Official List"
the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange
"Data Protection Legislation"
any law, statute, declaration, decree, directive,
legislative enactment, order, ordinance, regulation, rule
or other binding provision or restriction (as amended,
consolidated or re-enacted from time to time) in any
jurisdiction which relates to the protection of individuals
with regards to the processing of personal data,
including any data privacy notice and/or policies of the
Company and any code of practice or guidance
published by the UK Information Commissioner's Office
(or any successor body) from time to time
"Date of Grant"
the date on which an Option is granted
"Dealing Day"
a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for
business
"Directors"
the board of directors of the Company or a duly
constituted committee of the directors
"Eligible Employee"
(a) any Employee or Full-time Director who, at the
Date of Grant of an Option:-
(i)
is employed by a Participating Company;
(ii)
has been continuously employed by one or
more Participating Companies throughout
the period of 5 years ending with the Date
of Grant (or such other period immediately
preceding that date as the Directors may
from time to time determine not being more
than 5 years); and
(iii)
is a UK resident taxpayer as defined in
paragraph 6(2)(c) of Schedule 3; or
(b) any Employee or director of any Participating
Company who is nominated by the Directors as
an Eligible Employee for the purposes of this
Scheme
provided that no person shall be eligible to participate in
this Scheme if he is precluded by virtue of paragraph 10
of Schedule 3 (employment requirement)
"Employee"
an employee of any Participating Company
"Employees' Savings Contract"
the Savings Contract entered into by an Eligible
Employee or an Optionholder in connection with the
grant to him of an Option (and any reference to "his
Savings Contract" shall be construed accordingly)
"Exercise Price"
the price per Share payable on the exercise of an Option
"FCA"
the Financial Conduct Authority or its successors from
time to time.
"Full-time Director"
a director of any Participating Company who is required
to work at least 25 hours per week (exclusive of meal
breaks), disregarding holiday entitlement
"Grantor"
the person who intends to grant, or has granted, an
Option, which may include the Trustee
"Group"
the Company and any company which is for the time
being a Subsidiary
"HMRC"
means HM Revenue & Customs
"Invitation"
an invitation to apply for an Option issued in accordance
with Rule 6
"Invitation Date"
the date on which an Invitation is issued in accordance
with Rule 6
"ITEPA"
the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003
"Jointly-Owned Company"
a company (and any subsidiary, as defined in section
1159 of the Companies Act 2006, of such company) of
which the whole of the issued Ordinary Share Capital is
jointly-owned by a member of the Group and another
person (not being a member of the Group) but which is
not a Subsidiary and is not under the Control of such
other company
"Key Feature"
a provision of the Scheme which is necessary in order
to meet the requirements of Schedule 3
"London Stock Exchange"
London Stock Exchange plc or any successor to that
company
"Market Value"
in relation to any Share in respect of which an Option is
to be, or has been, granted, the market value of such
Share on the day immediately preceding the Invitation
Date, being the average of the middle market quotations
of a Share as derived from the Daily Official List for the
3 consecutive Dealing Days last preceding that day
PROVIDED THAT if any such Share is subject to a
Restriction, the Market Value shall be determined as if
no such Restriction applies
"Official List"
the Official List of the FCA
"Option"
a right to acquire Shares which:-
(a) is granted in accordance with, and is exercisable
subject to, the rules of this Scheme; and
(b) has neither been exercised nor ceased to be
exercisable
"Option Certificate"
a certificate issued by the Grantor in respect of an
Option
"Optionholder"
a person who has been granted an Option or, if that
person has died, his Personal Representatives
"Optionholder's Employer"
such member of the Group as is an Optionholder's
employer or, if he has ceased to be employed within the
Group, was his employer or such other member of the
Group, or such other person as, under any statutory or
regulatory enactment (in any jurisdiction) is obliged to
account for any Option Tax Liability
"Option Tax Liability"
"Ordinary Share Capital"
"Participating Company"
"Personal Data"
"Personal Representatives"
"Relevant Savings Body"
"Repayment Value"
"Restriction"
"Savings Body"
"Savings Contract" "SAYE Scheme"
"Schedule 3" "Scheme"
"Shares"
in relation to an Optionholder, any liability of the Grantor or an Optionholder's Employer to account to any tax authority for any amount of, or representing, tax or social security contributions (or other similar taxes) under the laws of any jurisdiction which may arise on the exercise of, or the acquisition of Shares pursuant to, an Option
the issued ordinary share capital of the Company other than fixed-rate preference shares, including any Shares held in treasury
the Company and any other company which is for the time being a Subsidiary to which the Directors have resolved that this Scheme shall extend for the time being
has the meaning set out in the applicable Data Protection Legislation
the personal representatives of an Optionholder (being either the executors of his will to whom a valid grant of probate has been made or, if he dies intestate, the duly appointed administrator(s) of his estate) who have provided to the Company evidence of their appointment as such
the Savings Body which is a party to an Employee's Savings Contract
the aggregate amount of all the monthly savings contributions payable under an Employee's Savings Contract, together with the amount of such bonus as would be due on the Bonus Date
has the meaning given in paragraph 48(3) of Schedule 3
the bank or building society operating an SAYE Scheme which is approved by the Directors for the purposes of this Scheme
a savings contract entered into under an SAYE Scheme
a certified SAYE savings arrangement within the meaning of section 703(1) of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 which has been approved by HMRC for the purposes of Schedule 3
Schedule 3 to ITEPA
The Speedy Hire 2024 Sharesave Scheme as set out in these rules as amended from time to time
fully-paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company which satisfy the conditions set out in paragraphs 18-20 (inclusive) and paragraph 22 of Schedule 3 (or following a reconstruction, demerger or reorganisation of the Company or a Change of Control in accordance with
Rule 20, Shares or other securities acquired by virtue
of, or in exchange for, such ordinary Shares)
"Subscription Option"
an Option granted as a right to subscribe for Shares
"Subsidiary"
any company which is for the time being a subsidiary
(as defined in section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006)
of the Company
"Trust"
the employees' trust constituted by a deed dated 23
August 2001 (or any other trust established by the
Company for the benefit of employees of the Group and
which may from time to time hold cash, Shares or other
securities for the purposes of this Scheme)
"Trustee"
the trustee or trustees for the time being of the Trust
"Trust Deed"
the deed by which the Trust was established
2. INTERPRETATION
- References to Shares in respect of which an Option subsists at any time are to be read and construed as references to the Shares over which the Option is then held (and in respect of which it has not then lapsed and ceased to be exercisable).
- Words and expressions used in this Scheme and in the ancillary documents which are not defined in Rule 1 have the meanings they bear in sections 516-519 (inclusive) of ITEPA and Schedule 3.
- Any reference to any enactment includes a reference to that enactment as from time to time modified, extended or re-enacted.
- Any reference to the exercise of an Option includes a reference to the exercise of an Option in respect of a lesser number of Shares than the maximum permitted under Rule 17.1.
- Words denoting the masculine gender shall include the feminine.
- Words denoting the singular shall include the plural and vice versa.
- References to rules are to the rules of this Scheme and no account shall be taken of the rule headings which are for ease of reference only.
- If any question, dispute or disagreement arises as to the interpretation of this Scheme or of any rules, regulations or procedures relating to it or as to any question or right arising from or related to this Scheme, the decision of the Directors shall be final and binding upon all persons relating to it.
3. ADMINISTRATION
- The Directors may from time to time make and vary such rules and regulations which are consistent with these rules and establish such procedures for the administration and implementation of this Scheme as they think fit.
- The Company shall bear the costs of the administration and implementation of this Scheme.
PART B: ISSUE OF INVITATIONS AND GRANT OF OPTIONS
4. ELIGIBILITY
The Directors on behalf of, and with the consent of, the Grantor may, at their discretion issue (or procure the issue) of Invitations to apply for Options to all persons who are, or at the intended Date of Grant may be, Eligible Employees.
5. TIMING OF INVITATIONS
- Invitations may be issued:-
- during the period of 42 days following the Approval Date;
- during the period of 42 days beginning with the fourth Dealing Day following an Announcement; and
- at any other time if, in the opinion of the Directors, the circumstances are exceptional.
- If the Company is restricted by statute, order or regulation (including any regulation, order or requirement imposed on the Company by the London Stock Exchange, the FCA or any other regulatory authority) from issuing Invitations within any period as mentioned in Rule 5, Invitations may be issued at any time during the period of 42 days beginning with the date on which such restriction is removed.
6. INVITATIONS
- Invitations shall be in writing or by e-mail and may be in the form of notices, advertisements, circulars or otherwise for the general attention of Employees and to which Employees' attention is drawn by notices issued with pay and salary advice slips.
- An Invitation may not be issued by e-mail to any person unless that person is known by his employer company to have personal access during his normal business hours to information sent by e-mail.
- Each Invitation shall:-
- be in the same terms as all other Invitations issued on the same occasion;
- invite the recipient to apply for a 3 year Option;
- specify the form and manner in which the recipient may apply for an Option and the Application Date;
- identify the Savings Body;
- state the minimum amount of monthly savings contribution which may be made under a Savings Contract (which shall not be less than £10 or, if the Directors so determine, such other minimum amount as is permitted under the terms of the relevant Savings Contract);
- state the maximum amount of monthly savings contribution which may be made by an Optionholder (being such sum as is mentioned in Rule 10.2); and
- if the Directors so determine, include a statement that if it becomes necessary to scale- back Applications pursuant to Rule 9, scaling-back shall, in the first instance, apply to every Application for a monthly savings contribution greater than an amount that the Directors shall specify in the Invitation
- (for Options granted on or after 17 July 2013), state whether or not the relevant Shares are subject to any Restriction and, if so, details of the Restriction)
