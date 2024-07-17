in relation to an Optionholder, any liability of the Grantor or an Optionholder's Employer to account to any tax authority for any amount of, or representing, tax or social security contributions (or other similar taxes) under the laws of any jurisdiction which may arise on the exercise of, or the acquisition of Shares pursuant to, an Option

the issued ordinary share capital of the Company other than fixed-rate preference shares, including any Shares held in treasury

the Company and any other company which is for the time being a Subsidiary to which the Directors have resolved that this Scheme shall extend for the time being

has the meaning set out in the applicable Data Protection Legislation

the personal representatives of an Optionholder (being either the executors of his will to whom a valid grant of probate has been made or, if he dies intestate, the duly appointed administrator(s) of his estate) who have provided to the Company evidence of their appointment as such

the Savings Body which is a party to an Employee's Savings Contract

the aggregate amount of all the monthly savings contributions payable under an Employee's Savings Contract, together with the amount of such bonus as would be due on the Bonus Date

has the meaning given in paragraph 48(3) of Schedule 3

the bank or building society operating an SAYE Scheme which is approved by the Directors for the purposes of this Scheme

a savings contract entered into under an SAYE Scheme

a certified SAYE savings arrangement within the meaning of section 703(1) of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 which has been approved by HMRC for the purposes of Schedule 3

Schedule 3 to ITEPA

The Speedy Hire 2024 Sharesave Scheme as set out in these rules as amended from time to time

fully-paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company which satisfy the conditions set out in paragraphs 18-20 (inclusive) and paragraph 22 of Schedule 3 (or following a reconstruction, demerger or reorganisation of the Company or a Change of Control in accordance with