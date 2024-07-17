SPEEDY HIRE PLC SPEEDY HIRE PLC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2024 [Approved by shareholders of the Company on 5 September 2024] Adopted by the board of the Company on 5 July 2024 contingent on shareholder approval The Plan is a discretionary benefit offered by Speedy Hire Plc for the benefit of employees within its group. Its main purpose is to increase the interest of the employees in Speedy Hire Plc's long term business goals and performance through share ownership. The Plan is an incentive for the employees' future performance and commitment to the goals of the Speedy Hire Plc group. Shares purchased or received under the Plan, any cash received under the Plan and any gains obtained under the Plan are not part of salary for any purpose except to any extent required by statute. It is intended that the Plan will be offered for the first time in 2024 and Speedy Hire Plc's remuneration committee of the Board of Directors shall have the right to decide, in its sole discretion, whether or not further awards will be granted in the future and to which employees those awards will be granted. The detailed rules of the Plan are set out overleaf. CLASSIFIED FOR GENERAL USE

CONTENTS Rule Page 1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1 2. ELIGIBILITY 3 3. GRANT OF AWARDS 3 4. LIMITS 5 5. VESTING OF AWARDS 7 6. CONSEQUENCES OF VESTING 9 7. EXERCISE OF OPTIONS 9 8. CASH ALTERNATIVE 10 9. LAPSE OF AWARDS 12 10. LEAVERS 12 11. TAKEOVERS AND OTHER CORPORATE EVENTS 14 12. MALUS AND CLAWBACK 16 13. ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS 18 14. ALTERATIONS 19 15. HOLDING PERIOD 20 16. MISCELLANEOUS 21 SCHEDULE: CASH CONDITIONAL AWARDS 24

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1.1 In the Plan, unless the context otherwise requires: "Award" means an Option or a Conditional Award; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board or a duly authorised person; "Committee" means the remuneration committee of the Board or, on and after the occurrence of a corporate event described in Rule 11 (Takeovers and other corporate events), the remuneration committee of the Board as constituted immediately before such event occurs; "Company" means Speedy Hire Plc (registered in England and Wales with registered number 00927680); "Conditional Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan which is designated as a Conditional Award by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Type of Award); "Control" means control within the meaning of section 719 of ITEPA; "Data Protection Legislation" means any law, statute, declaration, decree, directive, legislative enactment, order, ordinance, regulation, rule or other binding provision or restriction (as amended, consolidated or re-enacted from time to time) in any jurisdiction which relates to the protection of individuals with regards to the processing of personal data, including the Data Protection Act 2018 and any code of practice or guidance published by the UK Information Commissioner's Office (or any successor body) from time to time; "Dividend Equivalent" means a benefit calculated by reference to dividends paid on Shares as described in Rule 6.3; "Early Vesting Date" means either: the later of the date of cessation of employment or office of a Participant in the circumstances referred to in Rules 10.1 and 10.3 ( Good leavers ); and early determination of any Performance Condition relating to such cessation; or the date of notification referred to in Rule 11.1 ( General offers ), the date of the relevant event in Rule 11.2 ( Schemes of arrangement and winding up ) or the date of Vesting referred to in Rule 11.3 ( Demergers and similar events ); "Executive Director" means an executive director of the Company; "Exercise Period" means the period referred to in Rule 6.1 during which an Option may be exercised; "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted; "Group Member" means: a Participating Company or a body corporate which is the Company's holding company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006) or a Subsidiary of the Company's holding company; -1-

a body corporate which is a subsidiary undertaking (within the meaning of section 1162 of that Act) of a body corporate within paragraph (a) above and has been designated by the Committee for this purpose; and any other body corporate in relation to which a body corporate within paragraph (a) or

(b) above is able (whether directly or indirectly) to exercise 20 per cent. or more of its equity voting rights and has been designated by the Committee for this purpose; "Holding Period" means the period starting on the date on which an Award Vests and ending on the earliest of the dates specified in Rule 15.2 (Expiry of the Holding Period) during which a Participant is required not to sell, transfer, assign or dispose of their Net Vested Shares in accordance with Rule 15 (Holding Period) where relevant; "ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003; "Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority; "London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor to that company; "Malus and Clawback" means an obligation to repay the amounts referred to in Rule 12.3; "Net Vested Shares" means the Vested Shares acquired or received by a Participant on Vesting of a Conditional Award or on exercise of an Option, in each case during the Holding Period, less: (a) a number of Shares with an aggregate market value on the date of Vesting (in the case of Conditional Awards) or exercise (in the case of Options) equal to the Participant's Tax Liability arising on that event; or (b) if the Vested Shares are sold to satisfy that Tax Liability, the number of Vested Shares sold; "Normal Vesting Date" means the date on which an Award would ordinarily Vest under Rule 5.1 (Timing of Vesting: Normal Vesting Date); "Normal Vesting Period" means the period commencing on the Grant Date and ending on the relevant date for the purposes of Rule 5.1(b); "Option" means a conditional right to acquire Shares which is designated as an Option by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Type of Award); "Option Price" means the nominal amount, if any, payable on the exercise of an Option; "Participant" means a person who holds an Award, including his personal representatives; "Participating Company" means the Company or any Subsidiary of the Company; "Performance Condition" means a condition or conditions related to performance which is specified by the Committee under Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant); "Performance Period" means the normal underlying measurement period for the purposes of assessing performance against a Performance Condition; "Personal Data" has the meaning set out in the applicable Data Protection Legislation; "Plan" means the Speedy Hire Plc Performance Share Plan 2024 as amended from time to time; "Rule" or "Rules" means a rule of the Plan or one or more of the rules of the Plan as the context requires; -2-

"Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company; "Subsidiary" means a body corporate which is a subsidiary (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006); "Tax Liability" means any amount of tax or social security contributions for which a Participant would or may be liable and for which any Group Member or former Group Member would or may be obliged to (or would or may suffer a disadvantage if it were not to) account to any relevant authority; "2024 PSP Awards" means Awards granted to the Executive Directors within 6 weeks of the date on which the Plan is approved by the shareholders of the Company (or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter) and designated or approved as 2024 PSP Awards by the Committee; "Vest" means: in relation to an Option, it becoming exercisable; and in relation to a Conditional Award, a Participant becoming entitled to have Shares transferred to him (or his nominee) subject to the Rules of the Plan and "Vesting" shall be construed accordingly; "Vested Shares" means those Shares in respect of which an Award Vests. Any reference in the Plan to any enactment includes a reference to that enactment as from time to time modified, extended or re-enacted. Where the context admits, a reference to the singular includes the plural and a reference to the male includes the female. Expressions in italics, headings and any footnotes are for guidance only and do not form part of the Plan. ELIGIBILITY

An individual is eligible to be granted an Award only if he is an employee of a Participating Company. GRANT OF AWARDS 3.1 Terms of grant Subject to Rule 3.5 (Timing of grant), Rule 3.6 (Approvals and consents) and Rule 4 (Limits), the Committee may resolve to grant an Award on: the terms set out in the Plan; and such Performance Condition and/or any other terms as the Committee may specify to any person who is eligible to be granted an Award under Rule 2 (Eligibility). The terms of an Award granted to any person who is an Executive Director on the Grant Date of the Award must be set on terms (including being granted subject to a Performance Condition) within the parameters of the prevailing shareholder approved Directors' Remuneration Policy at such time. -3-

Type of Award

On or before the Grant Date, the Committee shall determine whether an Award shall be an Option or a Conditional Award. If the Committee does not specify the type of an Award on or before the Grant Date then an Award shall be an Option with nil Option Price. Method of grant

An Award shall be granted by deed executed by the Company or in such other manner as the Committee determines appropriate (for example further to Committee recommendation by deed executed by the trustee of the Company's employee benefit trust). If an Award is an Option, the Committee shall determine the Option Price (if any) on or before the Grant Date provided that the Committee may reduce or waive such Option Price on or prior to the exercise of the Option. Method of satisfying Awards

Unless specified to the contrary by the Committee on the Grant Date, an Award may be satisfied: by the issue of new Shares; and/or by the transfer of treasury Shares; and/or by the transfer of Shares (other than the transfer of treasury Shares). The Committee may decide to change the way in which it is intended that an Award granted as an Option or a Conditional Award may be satisfied after it has been granted, having regard to the provisions of Rule 4 (Limits). 3.5 Timing of grant Subject to Rule 3.6 (Approvals and consents), an Award may only be granted: within the period of 6 weeks beginning with: the date on which the Plan is approved by the shareholders of the Company; or the dealing day after the date on which the Company announces its results for any period; or at any other time when the Committee considers that circumstances are sufficiently exceptional to justify its grant but an Award may not be granted after [9] September 2034 (that is, the expiry of the period of 10 years beginning with the date on which the Plan is approved by the shareholders of the Company). Approvals and consents

The grant of any Award shall be subject to obtaining any approval or consent required under the Listing Rules, any relevant share dealing code of the Company, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, or any other UK or overseas regulation or enactment. Non-transferability and bankruptcy An Award granted to any person: -4-

shall not be transferred, assigned, charged or otherwise disposed of (except on his death to his personal representatives) and shall lapse immediately on any attempt to do so; and shall, unless the Committee decides otherwise, lapse immediately if he is declared bankrupt. 4. LIMITS 10 per cent. in 10 years limit

An Award shall not be granted in any calendar year if, at the time of its proposed Grant Date, it would cause the number of Shares allocated (as defined in Rule 4.2) in the period of 10 calendar years ending with that calendar year under the Plan and under any other employee share plan adopted by the Company to exceed such number as represents 10 per cent. of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue at that time. Meaning of "allocated" For the purposes of Rule 4.1: Shares are allocated: when an option, award or other contractual right to acquire unissued Shares or treasury Shares is granted; where Shares are issued or treasury Shares are transferred otherwise than pursuant to an option, award or other contractual right to acquire Shares, when those Shares are issued or treasury Shares transferred; any Shares which have been issued or which may be issued (or any Shares transferred out of treasury or which may be transferred out of treasury) to any trustees to satisfy the exercise of any option, award or other contractual right granted under any employee share plan shall count as allocated unless they are already treated as allocated under this Rule; and for the avoidance of doubt, existing Shares other than treasury Shares that are transferred or over which options, awards or other contractual rights are granted shall not count as allocated. Post-grant events affecting numbers of "allocated" Shares For the purposes of Rule 4.2: where: any option, award or other contractual right to acquire unissued Shares or treasury Shares is released or lapses (whether in whole or in part); or after the grant of an option, award or other contractual right the Committee determines that: it shall be satisfied by the payment of cash equal to the gain made on its vesting or exercise; or it shall be satisfied by the transfer of existing Shares (other than Shares transferred out of treasury) -5-

the unissued Shares or treasury Shares which consequently cease to be subject to the option, award or other contractual right shall not count as allocated; and the number of Shares allocated in respect of an option, award or other contractual right shall be such number as the Board shall reasonably determine from time to time. Changes to investor guidelines

Treasury Shares shall cease to count as allocated Shares for the purposes of Rule 4.2 if institutional investor guidelines cease to require such Shares to be so counted. Individual limit The maximum total market value of Shares (calculated as set out in this Rule) over which Awards (other than the 2024 PSP Awards) may be granted to any employee during any financial year of the Company is 150 per cent. of their salary (as defined in this Rule) unless Rule 4.6(b) applies. If the Committee decides that exceptional circumstances exist, such as in relation to the recruitment or retention of an eligible employee, then the maximum total market value of Shares (calculated as set out in this Rule) over which Awards (other than the 2024 PSP Awards) may be granted to that employee during a financial year of the Company is 200 per cent. of his salary (as defined in this Rule). For the purpose of Rule 4.5(a) and (b): an employee's salary shall be taken to be his base salary (excluding benefits in kind), expressed as an annual rate payable by the Participating Companies to him on the Grant Date (or such earlier date as the Committee shall determine). Where a payment of salary is made in a currency other than sterling, the payment shall be treated as equal to the equivalent amount of sterling determined by using any rate of exchange which the Committee may reasonably select; and the market value of the Shares over which an Award is to be granted shall be taken to be an amount equal to the middle-market quotation of such Shares (as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List) on the dealing day before the Grant Date or, if the Committee so determines, the average of the middle market quotations during a period determined by the Committee not exceeding the period of 5 dealing days ending with the dealing day before the Grant Date provided such dealing day(s) do not fall within any period when dealings in Shares are prohibited under the Company's share dealing code. The number of Shares over which the 2024 PSP Awards may be granted will be as approved by the Committee by regard to the 2024 PSP Awards proposals detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Policy proposed in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year of the Company ended 31 March 2024 or any updated related proposals in respect of such 2024 PSP Awards as relevant. Effect of limits

Any Award shall be limited and take effect so that the relevant provisions of this Rule 4 are complied with. Restriction on use of unissued Shares and treasury Shares -6-

No Shares may be issued or treasury Shares transferred to satisfy the exercise of any Option or the Vesting of any Conditional Award to the extent that such issue or transfer would cause the number of Shares allocated (as defined in Rule 4.2 and adjusted under Rule 4.3) to exceed the limit in Rule 4.1 (10 per cent. in 10 years limit) except where there is a variation of share capital of the Company which results in the number of Shares so allocated exceeding such limits solely by virtue of that variation. 5. VESTING OF AWARDS 5.1 Timing of Vesting: Normal Vesting Date Subject to Rule 5.3 (Restrictions on Vesting: regulatory and tax issues), an Award shall Vest on the later of: if any Performance Condition and any other condition has been imposed on the Vesting of the Award, the date on which the Committee determines whether or not such Performance Condition or other condition has been satisfied (in whole or part); and the third anniversary of the Grant Date (or such different date (no earlier than the third anniversary of the Grant Date in the case of an Award granted to an Executive Director) as set or approved by the Committee for the purposes of this Rule 5.1(b) for the relevant Award on or before its Grant Date). except where earlier Vesting occurs on an Early Vesting Date under Rule 10 (Leavers) or Rule 11 (Takeovers and other corporate events). 5.2 Extent of Vesting An Award shall only Vest to the extent: that any Performance Condition is satisfied on the Normal Vesting Date or, if appropriate, the Early Vesting Date; permitted by any other term imposed on the Vesting of the Award; in relation to Vesting before the Normal Vesting Date, as permitted by Rules 10.6 ( Leavers: reduction in number of Vested Shares ) and 11.5 ( Corporate Events: Reduction in number of Vested Shares ); as permitted under any operation of Rule 12 ( Malus and Clawback ); and permitted after the application of Rule 5.6 ( Adjustments to the extent of Vesting ). Where, under Rule 10 (Leavers) or Rule 11 (Takeovers and other corporate events), an Award would (subject to the satisfaction of any Performance Condition) Vest before the end of the full period over which performance would be measured under any Performance Condition then, unless provided to the contrary by the Performance Condition, the extent to which the Performance Condition has been satisfied in such circumstances shall be determined by the Committee on such reasonable basis as it decides. 5.3 Restrictions on Vesting: regulatory and tax issues An Award shall not Vest unless and until the following conditions are satisfied: the Vesting of the Award, and the issue or transfer of Shares after such Vesting, would be lawful in all relevant jurisdictions and in compliance with the Listing Rules, any -7-