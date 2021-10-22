Log in
    SDY   GB0000163088

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

(SDY)
Speedy Hire : TO LIGHT UP COP26 WITH SUSTAINABLE LIGHTING SYSTEM

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
National equipment hire and services provider Speedy has been selected to light up the perimeter of the COP26 climate summit with a sustainable lighting system that will save an estimated 6,200 litres of diesel and 16 tonnes of CO2e.

Speedy's National Support Centre located in Glasgow is providing a total of 400 linear lights which will run for two miles around the security perimeter of the venue.

The bespoke solution developed by Speedy specifically for the event is made up of LED lighting towers and low energy beam control lighting heads. They are highly efficient, offering up to 200 lumens, or light energy, for each watt of power consumed.

The lighting system, which will be in place for five weeks, will prevent noise pollution and fumes that would be produced if the lighting was powered by diesel.

Speedy's low carbon lighting system is also used on a number of other major infrastructure projects where sustainability is central including HS2 and national core renewal rail projects..

Daryl Doherty, rail director at Speedy, said: "As such a historic and significant climate event, COP26 needed a supplier with the technology to deliver a low carbon solution to lighting, minimising the impact on the environment. COP26 will set out the gold standard for green events, so everything that goes into its infrastructure and management needs to be sustainable.

"Speedy is a leading supplier of low and zero emission lighting, which is helping contractors in the events, construction and rail sectors to slash emissions. Being selected as the delivery partner to light up COP26 recognises our track record in delivering sustainable solutions across major UK projects, and offers us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how our innovative low carbon lighting technology can play an important role in delivering a carbon-zero project".

The contract win follows Speedy's £6.3m investment in low-carbon lighting to help construction, infrastructure engineering and events contractors to reduce carbon emissions through electric-only operation. The business also recently partnered with Generac to develop and bring the industry's first plug-in hybrid outdoor lighting tower, the Speedy V20 ECO Hybrid to the market.

The Glasgow-based event is the most significant climate change conference since 2017, bringing together world leaders, government representatives, negotiators and businesses to tackle the climate crisis.

COP26 will be a carbon-neutral conference, certified by the International Standard for Sustainable Events (ISO20121). It has a comprehensive Carbon Management Plan and will demonstrate leadership within the field of sustainable event management.

For more information, visit: https://www.speedyservices.com/

Disclaimer

Speedy Hire plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
