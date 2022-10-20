Speedy Hire : What You Can (and Can't) Put in a Skip

Skips are an easy, affordable way to deal with substantial amounts of waste from home renovations, garden makeovers and general household waste.

Choosing a reputable skip hire company, such as Speedy Services, will be your first step in ensuring your waste is appropriately disposed of. But as the user of the skip, it is really important to be aware of what you can and can't put in there.

Any mistakes may mean the skip is not collected, you incur additional charges, or the skip is returned to you for a future collection after you have remedied the issue. All of these consequences are expensive and time-consuming.

It is a common belief that skips can hold anything and everything, which is not the case. This is why it is also important to cover a skip when it is unmonitored, such as overnight, to prevent the general public from using it as a bin.

You may be required to hire a dedicated skip if you are disposing of certain items, such as garden waste, wood or building rubble. You should also double-check with your skip hire company as to what you can put in their individual skips; below is not an exhaustive list.

However, in general, you can put the following in a skip:

Food waste and packaging

Domestic household waste

Green garden waste

Old furnishings

Carpet and other upholstery

Wood

Empty, clean paint tins

Plastic

Metal

Bricks and other building rubble

Tiles and ceramic

Old bathroom and kitchen fittings

Always ensure you're clear on what you can put in your specific hired skip. Ask the skip hire provider if there is anything to avoid, which will ensure you aren't fined or charged extra on collection.

Below is a list of items which are not permitted in a skip hired from Speedy Partnered Services. If in doubt, always ask your chosen carrier about the limitations.

Appliances & electrical items

Large electrical appliances, such as ovens, washing machines, and fridge freezers, often have to be stripped down with each part recycled or disposed of separately. The same applies to electricals such as TVs and computers, and small appliances like microwaves.

Some components of appliances can be hazardous to people, the planet and property. They cannot be dealt with at regular recycling centres and should not end up on a landfill site due to damage to the environment.

Appliances are often large and heavy, too, making them dangerous to transport within a skip. Gas appliances, such as cookers, are occasionally an exception to these rules but always ask first.

Tyres

Skip hire firms will usually find tyres too difficult to deal with. You should go through a dedicated tyre collection or recycling firm that can deal with them appropriately. If you're getting your tyres replaced through a local garage, they should be able to dispose of the old ones on your behalf.

They will go through a de-pollution process to remove any oil or dirt and then be fed into a shredder. The rubber can be recycled and turned into useful materials for construction, AstroTurf, or road surfaces.

Talking of AstroTurf, this is another material which cannot be put in a skip. The rubber content is the reason. Some skip companies will collect it if you inform them, but they will charge an additional fee.

Batteries

They're often small, so you may think that throwing a battery into a skip doesn't have much of an impact. However, batteries can be full of harmful chemicals. There are dedicated recycling points for batteries at local disposal centres, and supermarkets often have recycling points too.

Some parts can be used in the manufacturing of plastics and other materials, and some parts can be turned back into future batteries.

Paints, fuel, and solvents

Skip hire companies do not commonly have the correct certifications and licenses to dispose of liquid-based solvents. It is classed as hazardous waste.

The containers for these solutions can sometimes be added to a skip, but they need to be empty and clean, so are often dealt with alongside the contents. Look for your nearest licensed disposal service, which may be council-run.

However, some skip hire companies will be able to provide you with a dedicated hazardous waste skip. Speedy Services have enclosed skips, in a range of sizes from 6 to 16 yards, which can be used to dispose of hazardous or sensitive waste.

Gas cylinders

The contents of a gas cylinder are potentially incredibly dangerous. Skip hire companies are not experienced to deal with gas and other hazardous substances.

Instead, take it back to a store where it can be reused or refilled. Some companies can recycle container material.

Plasterboard

Perhaps surprisingly, plasterboard gives off colourless, yet harmful gases. When mixed with other items, this will also cause contamination. Instead, you need to find a dedicated plasterboard recycling plant locally.

Mattresses

Mattresses are not permitted in skips because they are cumbersome, heavy, and bulky items. In most cases, they will exceed the fill line of a regular household skip, making them dangerous to carry and transport.

Mattresses are unfortunately one of the most fly-tipped products in the UK. But some companies will collect old mattresses on your behalf, before stripping them down and recycling components.

Clinical waste

While unlikely you will have any to dispose of, it is likely no surprise you cannot put clinical waste (such as needles and other sharp items) into a skip.

It is incredibly dangerous for anyone handling the waste once at the recycling centre or landfill. It is a good reason to ensure your skip is covered when not monitored; you do not want to incur any additional charges for somebody else's mistake.

As mentioned above, hazardous waste can be incredibly dangerous to people, the planet and property. This includes all of the above products which need to be avoided, as well as anything else with hazard warning labels (such as anything which is highly flammable).

They need to be dealt with by trained professionals, in a controlled manner. NEVER try to disguise prohibited items in a skip; this could be highly dangerous, and you will be fined upon discovery.

But sticking to the correct waste type is also better for the planet and your purse. If anything can be recycled, such as clean wood, it means one less thing in a landfill. Taking this wood to a dedicated recycling plant, as opposed to taking it to a landfill in a general waste skip, will also be much cheaper for the carrier and the customer.

So, always hire the correct skip for our waste type, and never put anything in there which doesn't belong.