  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Speedy Hire Plc
  News
  Summary
    SDY   GB0000163088

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

(SDY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:20 am EDT
45.80 GBX   -0.33%
02:16aSPEEDY HIRE : announce year end results
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (SDY.L) SPEEDY HIRE Posts FY22 Revenue GBP386.8M
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (SDY.L) SPEEDY HIRE Reports FY22 EPS GBX4.07
MT
Summary 
Summary

Speedy Hire : announce year end results

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Speedy announces results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Commenting on the results Russell Down, Chief Executive, said:
"I am pleased to report results that reflect the strong performance we have achieved this year. We have continued to progress our strategic goals by taking market share, developing a first class digital customer experience, prioritising our people and leading on ESG. This performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of all my colleagues.

"We have made an encouraging start to FY2023 with volume growth and price increases more than offsetting cost pressures. Against a backdrop of positive end-markets and our unique leading service and ESG customer propositions, the Board remains confident that we will meet its FY2023 expectations."

Read the full statement here

Disclaimer

Speedy Hire plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 384 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2022 21,4 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 132 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 232 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Duration : Period :
Speedy Hire Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPEEDY HIRE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 45,80 GBX
Average target price 88,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 93,2%
Managers and Directors
Russell Peter Down Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richard Bunn Chief Financial Officer
David James Buchanan Shearer Non-Executive Chairman
David Noel Christopher Garman Senior Independent Director
Rhian Helen Bartlett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEEDY HIRE PLC-27.76%292
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-30.66%22 955
UNITED RENTALS-10.48%21 302
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-25.10%11 749
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-11.09%8 080
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-13.93%4 220