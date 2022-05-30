Speedy Hire : announce year end results

Speedy announces results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Commenting on the results Russell Down, Chief Executive, said:

"I am pleased to report results that reflect the strong performance we have achieved this year. We have continued to progress our strategic goals by taking market share, developing a first class digital customer experience, prioritising our people and leading on ESG. This performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of all my colleagues.

"We have made an encouraging start to FY2023 with volume growth and price increases more than offsetting cost pressures. Against a backdrop of positive end-markets and our unique leading service and ESG customer propositions, the Board remains confident that we will meet its FY2023 expectations."



