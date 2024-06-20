(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

XPS Pensions Group PLC, up 6.4% at 287.16 pence, 12-month range 162.50p-291.00p. Pensions consulting and administration firm reports improved annual results and lifts its payout. Revenue in the year to March 31 rises 20% to GBP199.4 million from GBP166.6 million. Pretax profit jumps to GBP62.5 million from GBP19.1 million. XPS, due to join the FTSE 250 index next week, raises its final dividend by 23% to 7.0p from 5.7p. The total dividend for the year is 19% higher at 10.0p from 8.4p.

Speedy Hire PLC, up 6.0% at 32.59p, 12-month range 22.50p-38.95p. The tool and equipment hire firm reports it has won a new core hire and solutions contract with Amey Group Services Ltd. The long-term deal is worth GBP25 million in annual revenue. "As part of the agreement, Speedy Hire will provide non-operated plant hire to Amey's operations on a range of sector contracts including rail, highways and public estates, a significant proportion of which consists of innovative eco-products, including H-Power Generators from Speedy Hydrogen Solutions and battery storage units from Green Power Hire," Speedy Hire says. Earlier in June fellow London listing HSS Hire Group PLC reported it lost Amey as a client. HSS reported it was told by Amey that the one-time customer moved to another supplier for the provision of its equipment-rental managed service contract.

NCC Group PLC, up 4.6% at 150.40p, 12-month range 81.20p-153.20p. The cybersecurity company expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended May 31 of GBP31 million, ahead of consensus of GBP29.7 million. It notes like-for-like revenue for the year declines around 1% at constant currency to GBP324 million, down 3% at actual rates.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC, down 5.2% at 43.15p, 12-month range 40.50p-74.19p. Shares in the investor in asset-backed loans to businesses decline as it goes ex-dividend, a status which means new shareholders do not qualify for the latest payout.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

