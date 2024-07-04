Speqta publ AB, formerly myTaste AB (publ), is a Sweden-based company that develops and operates performance based online marketing platforms. Its IT (information technology) system, Mytaste BigData Engine, a network of sites and apps, generates visitors by attracting customers with offers and discount codes, reducing the cost of customer acquisition while increasing sales and margins for the Company's online partners. The Company operates through two segments: Mytaste Shopping and Mytaste Food & Beverage. Mytaste Shopping provides products and services under the brands Shopello, Affilijet, Kampanjjakt, Lanakuten, OutletSverige, AllaAnnonser, Veckans E, samt AlltidRea. Mytaste Food & Beverage focuses on creating digital services for consumers interested in food and beverages. It consists of three cooking and drinking sites: myTaste, Matklubben and Vinklubben. The Company focuses on the e-commerce in the Nordic region and in the markets in which operates.

Sector Internet Services