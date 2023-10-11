Speqta AB's (publ) ("Speqta") service BrightBid was awarded third place in TechRound's SaaS66 competition, showcasing its impact on the SaaS industry of the UK and Europe. This recognition highlights BrightBid's growth and its contributions to customer acquisition through search ads recommendations, solidifying its position as a true player in the digital marketing landscape.

Speqta can announce that its main service, BrightBid, has been honored with the prestigious third place in TechRound's SaaS66 competition. TechRound, a leading platform for startups and tech enthusiasts, organized the SaaS66 roundup to recognize the most innovative SaaS companies in the UK and Europe.

About BrightBid

BrightBid, founded in 2020, is a rapidly growing AdTech service that combines AI and human expertise to offer refined search ads recommendations, aiding businesses in customer acquisition. The business' innovative approach has led to significant growth, expanding its operations from Sweden to Norway, Denmark, and the UK. In July 2023, BrightBid merged with Speqta in a £20m value share deal, enabling expansion into AI and automation for Google Shopping Ads via the merger of the service Bidbrain.

About BrightBid's impact

BrightBid's has helped clients across various industries, including OnSecurity and BodyLabs, achieve remarkable results. For instance, BrightBid assisted OnSecurity in reducing its Cost Per Lead (CPL) by 80% within a month, while increasing lead volume. Additionally, the service has via Bidbrain boosted BodyLabs' Google ROAS by 39% for its e-commerce site selling nutritional supplements, utilizing AI and automation for Google Shopping Ads.

Gustav Westman, CEO and Founder, BrightBid

"TechRound's SaaS66 competition is a testament to the vibrant SaaS industry in the UK and Europe, celebrating companies and initiatives that are pushing the boundaries of innovation. We are honored to have BrightBid recognized among these innovative companies, reinforcing our commitment to revolutionizing the digital marketing landscape with cutting-edge solutions."

For more information about the competition visit TechRound . For more information about BrightBid www.brightbid.com

Contact:

Fredrik Lindros

CEO Speqta AB (publ)

fredrik.lindros@speqta.com

+46 723 10 66 66

www.speqta.com

About Speqta:

Speqta is an Adtech company specializing in traffic generation services using data and AI. The company offers two core services: The SaaS service Bidbrain, and the SaaS service BrightBid. Speqta is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker "SPEQT". Redeye AB serves as the company's Certified Adviser.