Speqta : extends its exclusivity agreements with leading Nordic media house Aller Media

Speqta ('SPEQT') has, through its service Affilijet, extended its cooperation agreement with the leading Nordic media house Aller Media, by also taking responsibility for the comparison service within credit cards, on Dagbladet.no.

Speqta AB (plc) ('SPEQT') has, as of today and through its service Affilijet, entered into an agreement to expand the collaboration with Aller Media. Since May 2020, Speqta has been the sole provider of services regarding discount codes for the media house Dagbladet.no - one of Norway's largest News Sites, with more than 1,5 million unique readers daily.

The new agreement means that Speqta will also have the exclusive right to establish and be responsible for Dagbladet's Comparison service for credit cards. The extended collaboration also means that Speqta will expand its team that works with projects, that are linked to Aller Media.

Affilijet, and the agreement stipulates that Speqta operates subdivisions in the form of Comparison Sites, which in turn generate traffic that is converted into customers, through advertising links. For this, Speqta charges a performance-based income, which is shared with media houses.

Ali Jeng, Commercial Director of B2C at Aller Media, comments:

'We work systematically, to increase our revenue streams. Speqtas way to work with comparison sites has been handled professionally and been fruitful so far, and we have full confidence that they will produce good results when they take responsibility for this vertical.'

Speqta AB's CEO Fredrik Lindros, comments:

'The fact that one of the Nordic region's largest media houses chooses to extend its collaboration with us, is a recognition that we, during our initial project, have delivered satisfactory results. In general, media houses have an enormous potential to increase their earnings and strengthen their online positioning, by working smart with performance-based marketing and also in different verticals. Now, in our collaboration with Aller Media, we are adding another vertical, this time within personal finance, and Speqta's ambition is, of course, to have the opportunity to take responsibility for even more profitable verticals in the future.'

The revenues from the cooperation https://www.dagbladet.no/kredittkort builds up over time, as traffic from above all search engines is gaining momentum. The partnership will begin in the end of 2020, with revenues expected in the beginning of 2021 and to be more comprehensive during later parts of 2021. Affilijet is included in the segment Speqta Content & Comparison.

About Affilijet

Affilijet is Speqta's service that helps media houses create value in performance-based marketing. Affilijet accomplishes this, by providing high-quality comparison sites on its partners' websites, in the most integrated way possible, to create a natural user experience and maximize revenue opportunities. Affilijet also acts as an advisory and provides the best performance-based revenue opportunities for the media houses, to integrate into its other contextual environment on the main website.

About Speqta

Speqta offers the best performance-based lead generating platforms using data and AI and to grow organically as well as through acquisitions in new and existing markets. Speqta has two business areas Speqta AdTech and Speqta Content & Comparison. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker 'speqt'. The company's Certified adviser is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone number: +46 40 20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

