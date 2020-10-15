Log in
Speqta : launches Vinklubben SMART - an innovative service for wine importers' advertising on social media

10/15/2020 | 02:40am EDT

Speqta (plc) and Vinklubben will now launch its first social media service - Vinklubben SMART. The name is an acronym and means Social Media Automation in Real Time, a unique service in performance-based marketing, which helps wine importers target their marketing for specific products and which can be adapted in real time.

Together with one of its customers, Speqta and Vinklubben have developed a new service and the first on the market. A platform that allows wine importers to target their social media advertising for a fixed product range and link it directly to selected geographical areas and distribution levels. As a result, advertising takes place where there is distribution, which provides a better consumer experience, but also that the distribution volume for the wine importer increases for specific products. It also creates a cost-effective way to find new target groups, which can then be processed for retargeting.The development was done in collaboration with Nigab, one of Sweden's largest wine importers and which, among other things, market products such as Castelforte and Paul Jaboulet. Nigab has tested the service with two different campaigns, which led to both increased sales and increased distribution.

Magdalena Roszkowska, Business Development Manager, Nigab, comments:
'This is a new way for us to work and the result exceeded our expectations. Being able to control advertising based on availability has long been on the wish list and with the help of Speqta we have now reached that goal. The platform is tailored to pinpoint our precise needs, which leads to efficiency and value creation throughout the entire value chain for us.'

Fredrik Lindros, CEO of Speqta, comments:
'This is our first innovative service within social media, and which is completely unique in the market. We love technology and working with marketing, which creates a clear performance. Being able to optimize advertising linked to geographical areas and accessibility is not only good for consumers, but also highly requested by wine importers, as it gives them the opportunity to more accurately take their business to the next level.'

The service was launched in October and is now being offered to both existing and new wine importers' customers.

About the Wine club SMART
The wine club SMART stands for Social Media Automation in Real Time and is a platform that creates automated real-time marketing campaigns on social media and adapted to today's performance-based marketing. It controls social media advertising to optimize sales based on the wine importer's distribution. The service starts and pauses campaigns automatically, in order to optimize the campaign budget. The Wine club SMART is part of www.vinklubben.se' offerings.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Lindros
CEO Speqta AB (plc)
fredrik.lindros@speqta.com
+46 723 10 66 66

About Speqta
Speqta offers the best performance-based lead generating platforms, using data and AI and growing organically as well as through acquisitions in new and existing markets. Speqta has two business areas Speqta AdTech and Speqta Content & Comparison. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker 'speqt'. The company's Certified adviser is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone number: +46 40 20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

www.speqta.com

Disclaimer

Speqta publ AB published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:39:03 UTC

