SPEQTA AB (PUBL)

(SPEQT)
Speqta : Invitation to the presentation and Q&A of the interim report

08/24/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Disclaimer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREAS, SWITZERLAND OR IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES OTHER THAN AS SET OUT IN APPLICABLE LAW.

This section of Speqta AB's (the 'Company') website and the information contained herein is not intended for, and may not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the 'United States'), and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or acquire, any securities of the Company in any of the above mentioned jurisdictions or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of the Company referred to on this website have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

All persons residing outside of the above mentioned jurisdictions who wish to access the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. The Company assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable law and regulations by any person.

If you are not permitted to view materials on this website or are in any doubt as to whether you are permitted to view these materials, please exit this website.

Access to electronic versions of these materials is being made available on this website by the Company in good faith and for information purposes only.

By clicking 'Confirm' you confirm and certify that:

  • You are not a resident of or physically present in any of the above jurisdictions or any other restricted jurisdiction and are not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act); and
  • you are either:
    1. a resident of, or physically present in, Sweden;
    2. if resident or physically present in a Member State of the European Economic Area other than Sweden, a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (as amended); or
    3. otherwise authorized to access this information pursuant to applicable laws or regulations.

Invitation to the presentation and Q&A of the interim report

24 AUGUST 2020

On the 25th of August at 10:00 CET, Speqta will hold a meeting for shareholders, media and other stakeholders to present their interim report to be published for Q2 2020. Participants will be able to attend on-site via the registration instructions below or can alternatively follow the presentation via webcast.

CEO Fredrik Lindros will present the report, which will be followed by a Q&A session. There will be opportunities to ask questions via webcast, and presentation materials will be included.

The interim report will be released on August 25th at 07:00 CET.

Time: Tuesday August 25th, 10:00-11:00 CET
Place: Redeye, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, floor 10, Stockholm
Link to the webcast: https://www.redeye.se/events/789038/speqta-live-q-presentation-och-qa

We look forward to your participation!

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Lindros
CEO Speqta AB (plc)
fredrik.lindros@speqta.com
+46 723 10 66 66

About Speqta
Speqta offers the best performance-based lead generating platforms using data and AI and to grow organically as well as through acquisitions in new and existing markets. Speqta has two business areas Speqta AdTech and Speqta Content & Comparison. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker 'speqt'. The company's Certified adviser is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone number: +46 40 20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.sewww.speqta.com

Disclaimer

Speqta publ AB published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 07:47:32 UTC
