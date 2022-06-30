Speqta : sale of Affilijet has today been completed
06/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
30 JUNE 2022
As previously announced Speqta AB (publ) ("Speqta") has entered into an agreement with Rocket Revenue AB ("Rocket Revenue") to sell the business Affilijet by the divestment of all shares in the subsidiary Affilijet Operations AB (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction has taken place today and Speqta has received approximately SEK 11.1 million in cash (SEK 10 million on a cash and debt free basis).
Affilijet has a leading affiliate market position within comparison sites online and is a specialist in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). Affilijet's largest business is to operate comparison sites for unsecured loans, credit cards, discount codes, and electricity agreements through media house collaborations like Swedish Expressen, part of Bonnier news, (e.g. https://lanapengar.expressen.se), Norwegian Nettavisen (e.g. https://www.nettavisen.no/kredittkort), Norwegian Dagbladet and Finnish Ilta-Sanomat. Affilijet currently employs seven employees. In Affilijet Operations AB, Outletsverige and Kampanjjakt are also included.
Rocket Revenue is one of the Nordic region's fastest growing digital marketing companies, supporting over 150 customers to drive profitable growth via Paid Social, Google, and other digital platforms. The company has been around since 2015 and has approx. SEK 150 million in sales before the acquisition of Affilijet. The CEO of Speqta, Fredrik Lindros, comments: "We wish Affilijet the best and good luck with their new owners, who we feel will be a good home for them to continue their growth journey. For the purchase price, Speqta will continue to invest in Adtech and Bidbrain, as previously communicated."
Speqta has previously communicated that the strategic review is finalized and that Speqta will solely focus on marketing for e-commerce and the AI-based bidding SaaS service Bidbrain. Previously Rahalaitos and Vinklubben (incl. Mytaste and Matklubben) have been divested. The information in this press release has been released through the agency of the below person, to be published on June 30, 2022 at 16:00 CET. For further information:
