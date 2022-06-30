Speqta : sale of Affilijet has today been completed

Disclaimer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREAS, SWITZERLAND OR IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES OTHER THAN AS SET OUT IN APPLICABLE LAW.

This section of Speqta AB's (the "Company") website and the information contained herein is not intended for, and may not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"), and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or acquire, any securities of the Company in any of the above mentioned jurisdictions or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of the Company referred to on this website have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

All persons residing outside of the above mentioned jurisdictions who wish to access the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. The Company assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable law and regulations by any person.

If you are not permitted to view materials on this website or are in any doubt as to whether you are permitted to view these materials, please exit this website.

Access to electronic versions of these materials is being made available on this website by the Company in good faith and for information purposes only.

By clicking "Confirm" you confirm and certify that: