Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRO   US84833T1034

SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SPRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
0.8217 USD   -6.68%
03:16aGSK eyes Spero's experimental urinary tract infection drug, takes stake
RE
03:10aFTSE 100 to Tumble After Heavy U.S. Losses, Fed Hike
DJ
02:30aGSK takes stake in Spero in deal for experimental UTI treatment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSK eyes Spero's experimental urinary tract infection drug, takes stake

09/22/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would take a stake in Spero Therapeutics as part of a licensing agreement for the U.S.-based drug developer's experimental antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).

GSK will pay $66 million upfront for the oral antibiotic tebipenem HBr and buy $9 million of Spero shares as part of the deal.

"Tebipenem HBr complements GSK's infectious disease strategy and is consistent with our commitment to find value-enhancing opportunities to build a strong late-stage portfolio," GSK's chief commercial officer Luke Miels said in a statement.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve tebipenem, saying a late-stage study testing it was insufficient and an additional study would be required. Spero has said it plans a new late-stage trial for 2023.

The treatment has a fast track designation from the U.S. drug agency for cUTI and acute pyelonephritis.

GSK agreed to purchase 7.45 million Spero shares at about $1.20805 per share, which will not exceed 19.99% ownership of Spero by GSK and its affiliates, the companies said.

Spero's shares closed down 6.7% at 82 cents on Wednesday, while GSK was marginally down in early trade on Thursday amid broader market weakness.

Spero developed tebipenem HBr with Japan's Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd and is part of a subclass of antibiotics deemed to be effective in treating drug-resistant bacterial infections and is intended for adults with limited treatment options. (Reporting by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -0.44% 1299.2 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC. -6.68% 0.8217 Delayed Quote.-94.87%
All news about SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03:16aGSK eyes Spero's experimental urinary tract infection drug, takes stake
RE
03:10aFTSE 100 to Tumble After Heavy U.S. Losses, Fed Hike
DJ
02:30aGSK takes stake in Spero in deal for experimental UTI treatment
RE
02:01aGSK and Spero Therapeutics Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Late-Stage Antibiot..
GL
02:01aGSK and Spero Therapeutics Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Late-Stage Antibiot..
GL
12:35aGSK Secures Urinary Tract Infections Treatment License With Spero Therapeutics
DJ
09/19SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
09/19SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/15Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Kamal Hamed, MD, MPH, MBA, as Chief Medical..
AQ
09/15Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Kamal Hamed as Chief Medical Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 28,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 4,67 $
Spread / Average Target 468%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ankit A. Mahadevia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satyavrat Shukla Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Milind S. Deshpande Chairman
Thomas R. Parr Chief Scientific Officer
Angela Talley Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-94.87%29
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.55%80 942
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.41%75 287
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%73 588
BIONTECH SE-50.26%32 433
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.37%30 523