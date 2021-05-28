Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRO   US84833T1034

SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SPRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/28/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that on May 28, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Spero’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 36,000 shares of its common stock to seven new employees under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Spero (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Spero, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The options have an exercise price of $14.50 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Spero’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 28, 2021. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Spero on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.
Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7577

Media Contact:
media@sperotherapeutics.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:36pSpero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
05/17SPERO THERAPEUTICS  : to Receive Up to $23 Million in NIAID Funding for Antibiot..
MT
05/17Spero Therapeutics Awarded up to $23 Million by the National Institute of All..
GL
05/13Spero Therapeutics to Participate at the Berenberg Conference USA
GL
05/13SPERO THERAPEUTICS  : to Participate at the Berenberg Conference USA
AQ
05/06SPERO THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/06Spero Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Operating Results and Provide..
GL
05/06SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/06SPERO THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (SPRO) SPERO THERAPEUTICS Reports Q1 Revenu..
MT
04/30Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -88,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 438 M 438 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,17 $
Last Close Price 14,76 $
Spread / Highest target 374%
Spread / Average Target 159%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ankit A. Mahadevia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satyavrat Shukla Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Milind S. Deshpande Chairman
Thomas R. Parr Chief Scientific Officer
David Melnick Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-23.88%438
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.89%82 650
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.90%63 234
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-12.28%53 665
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.91%51 296
BIONTECH SE142.52%47 749