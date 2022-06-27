Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRO   US84833T1034

SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SPRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.9400 USD    0.00%
05:35pSPERO THERAPEUTICS : Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Tebipenem HBr New Drug Application - Form 8-K
PU
04:38pSpero Therapeutics Sinks After-Hours as FDA Rejects Tebipenem HBr New Drug Application
MT
04:14pSPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:35pSPERO THERAPEUTICS : Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administrat..
PU
04:38pSpero Therapeutics Sinks After-Hours as FDA Rejects Tebipenem HBr New Drug Application
MT
04:14pSPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pSpero Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administra..
AQ
06/24SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SPRO) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,45 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 36,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 30,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 405%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ankit A. Mahadevia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satyavrat Shukla Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Milind S. Deshpande Chairman
Thomas R. Parr Chief Scientific Officer
Angela Talley Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-94.13%31
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.12%79 122
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.22%74 821
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.01%65 993
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.75%44 742
BIONTECH SE-48.01%32 574