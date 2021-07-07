Log in
    SPRO   US84833T1034

SPERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SPRO)
Spero Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

07/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will give a corporate presentation and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually from July 13 – 14, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 AM ET

Webcast Link: Register Here

A webcast of the presentation may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7577

Media Contact:
media@sperotherapeutics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
