    POLN   CH0106213793

SPEXIS AG

(POLN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/26 11:31:02 am EDT
1.105 CHF   -4.74%
Spexis Annual General Meeting 2022

04/27/2022 | 01:18am EDT
Spexis AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Spexis Annual General Meeting 2022

27-Apr-2022 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland, April 27, 2022

Spexis Annual General Meeting 2022

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a significant majority. In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders were not allowed to attend the AGM in person. The independent proxy represented 25.6% percent of the company's shares.

The members of the Board of Directors, Jeffrey Wager, Kuno Sommer, Bernard Bollag, Daniel Hartmann, Robert Clarke, and Dennis Ausiello, were re-elected for a further year in office. In addition, shareholders confirmed Jeffrey Wager as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The agenda items on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the executive management were also approved. Furthermore, the increases to the Company's authorized and conditional share capital were approved. The management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the annual financial statements for 2021 were also approved.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of Spexis' shareholders for their trust and support at today's AGM," said Jeffrey Wager, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com		 For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch
 

About Spexis

Spexis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. The current pipeline of the company is a combination of two legacy companies, Polyphor AG and EnBiotix, Inc. (Boston, MA, USA) which merged in December 2021. The combined company has been renamed to Spexis AG and is trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol SIX:SPEX. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


