AnnualReport2023

Table of contents Corporate Governance 5 Compensation Report 39 Financial Report 2023 52 3

Spexis at a glance Spexis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland and focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and cancer. Our initial rare disease focus is on rare, chronic pulmonary indications, an area of significant unmet medical need and which we estimate represents a USD 15 billion global market. On the oncology front, we are initially focused on CXCR4/CXCR7 active molecules discovered and developed applying our leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform, which is the result of over 25 years and USD 400 million of cumulative research and investment. With our pipeline of potentially transformative molecules - and as our name implies ("hope", from the Latin spes) - we aim to deliver substantial benefits to patients and meaningful value to our stakeholders and society. Disclaimer By order dated 30 November 2023, the Basel-Landschaft West Civil District Court granted the company a provisional debt-restructuring moratorium for a period of four months until 8 April 2024 and extended it until 8 August 2024 by decision dated 9 April 2024. The preparation of this financial report is the sole responsibility of the Board of Directors. The information provided therein has neither been reviewed nor approved by the Administrator. No claims can therefore be derived from this document with regards to the current moratorium or its Administrator. 4

Corporate Governance This corporate governance section of the annual report of Spexis Ltd (the "Company") follows the structure and numbering of the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance and takes into account the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance issued by economiesuisse. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors" or "Board") believes that good corporate governance is essential to ensure that our company is managed for the long-term benefit of shareholders. Complete copies of our organizational rules (the "Organizational Rules"), corporate governance guidelines committee charters for each of our Compensation and Nomination Committee ("CNC") as well as our Audit and Finance Committee ("AFC") and code of conduct ("Code of Conduct") are available on the "Investor Relations-Corporate Governance" section of our website, which is located at www.spexisbio.com. Alternatively, you can request a copy of any of these documents by writing us at Spexis Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 125, CH-4123 Allschwil, Attention: Investor Relations or by e-mail at info@spexisbio.com. 1 Group structure and shareholders 1.1 Group structure Spexis Ltd is based in Allschwil, Switzerland, near Basel (Registered Number CHE- 108.535.251). It is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 10621379, ISIN: CH0106213793, SIX: SPEX). Market capitalization as of December 31, 2023 was CHF 2.3 million. As of December 31, 2023, there were no other listed companies belonging to the Company. The Company has six unlisted subsidiaries, three of which were set up for the purpose of acting as agents for the registration of its clinical trials in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the US. The other subsidiaries were acquired as part of the merger with Enbiotix Inc. Spexis Ltd holds 100% equity interest in all direct subsidiaries, whereby the shares of EnBiotix Inc. and Spexis Australia Pty Ltd have been pledged to lenders and are currently subject to enforcement proceedings (see pages 56-57, 92). Polyphor UK Ltd. is based in London, UK (Registered Number 08045435) and was founded in 2012. The nominal share capital as of December 31, 2022 was GBP 1'000.

Polyphor Deutschland GmbH, is based in Lörrach, Germany was incorporated in 2019. The nominal share capital as of December 31, 2022 was EUR 25'000.

EnBiotix Inc. is based in Boston Massachusetts, USA and was founded in 2010. The nominal share capital as of December 31, 2022 was USD 15'044. EnBiotix Inc has two subsidiaries:

Spexis Germany GmbH is based in Leipzig, Germany and was founded in 2015. The nominal share capital as of December 31, 2022 was EUR 25'000 EnBiotix (Switzerland) GmbH based in Switzerland and was founded in 2021. The nominal share capital as of December 31, 2022 was CHF 20'000.

Corporate Governance Spexis Australia Pty Ltd is based in Melbourne, Australia and was founded in 2023. The nominal share capital has not yet been paid in by end of 2023. Significant shareholders

Shareholders with shares amounting to 3% or more of Company's issued ordinary share capital as of December 31, 2023 are shown in the financial statements of the Company on page 100. Cross-shareholdings

As of the date of this Report, there are no cross-shareholdings of the Company that exceed 5% of the holdings of capital rights on both sides. 2 Capital structure Capital

As per December 31, 2023, the share capital registered in the commercial register amounted to CHF 975'709, divided into 48'785'463 shares. As per December 31, 2023, 10'179'032 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.02 per share have been issued from the Company's conditional share capital in connection with the exercise convertible bonds and have not been registered in the commercial register as per December 31, 2023. The registration of these 10'179'032 registered shares in the commercial register is expected to occur in June, 2024. Taking into account the issuance of these 10'179'032 registered shares, on December 31, 2023 the Company's share capital amounted to CHF 1'179'290, divided into 58'964'495 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.02 per share. Capital band and conditional capital

Capital band (previously authorized share capital) - (article 3a):

The annual general meeting held on June 26, 2023 authorized a capital band between CHF 975'709 (lower limit) and CHF 1'463'564 (upper limit) which could lead to an increase of 24'392'731 registered shares. The Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital up to the upper limit at any time and as often as required until June 25, 2028. If the share capital increases as a result of an increase from conditional capital the upper and lower limits of the capital range shall increase in an amount corresponding to such increase in the share capital.

The Board of Directors shall determine the time of the issuance, the issue price, the manner in which the new registered shares have to be paid up, the date from which the registered shares carry the right to dividends, the conditions for the exercise of the pre- emptive rights and the allotment of pre-emptive rights that have not been exercised. The Board of Directors may allow the pre-emptive rights that have not been exercised to 6

Corporate Governance expire, or it may place with third parties such rights or registered shares, the pre-emptive rights of which have not been exercised, at market conditions or use them otherwise in the interest of the Company. The Board of Directors is authorized to withdraw or limit the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders and to allot them to third parties: (a) if the issue price of the new registered shares is determined by reference to the market price; or (b) for the acquisition of an enterprise, part of an enterprise or participations, or for the financing or refinancing of any of such acquisition; or (c) for purposes of broadening the shareholder constituency of the Company in certain financial or investor markets, for purposes of the participation of strategic partners, or in connection with the listing of new registered shares on domestic or foreign stock exchanges; or (d) for purposes of granting an over-allotment option (Green shoe) of up to 15% of the number of registered shares offered in a base-tranche in a placement or sale of registered shares to the respective initial purchaser(s) or underwriter(s); or (e) for raising of capital (including private placements) in a fast and flexible manner which probably could not be reached without the exclusion of the statutory pre-emptive right of the existing shareholders. Conditional Share Capital for Employee Benefit Plans (article 3c): The share capital of the Company shall be increased by an amount not exceeding CHF 16'804 through the issue of a maximum of 840'227 registered shares, payable in full, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.02, in connection with the exercise of option rights granted to any employee of the Company or a subsidiary, and any consultant, members of the Board of Directors, or other person providing services to the Company or a subsidiary. Shareholders' subscription rights shall be excluded with regard to these shares. These new registered shares may be issued at a price below the current market price. The Board of Directors shall specify the precise conditions of issue including the issue price of the shares. Conditional Share Capital for Employee Benefit Plans (article 3d): The share capital of the Company shall be increased by an amount not exceeding CHF 68'060 through the issue of a maximum of 3'403'001 registered shares, payable in full, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.02, in connection with the exercise of option rights granted to any employee of the Company or a subsidiary, and any consultant, members of the Board of Directors, or other person providing services to the Company or a subsidiary. Shareholders' subscription rights shall be excluded with regard to these shares. These new registered shares may be issued at a price below the current market price. The Board of Directors shall specify the precise conditions of issue including the issue price of the shares. 7

Corporate Governance Conditional Capital for Bonds and Similar Debt Instruments (article 3b): The share capital of the Company shall be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 402'990 through the issuance of a maximum of 20'149'503 registered shares, payable in full, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.02 through the exercise of conversion and/or option rights granted in connection with bonds or similar instruments, issued or to be issued by the Company or by subsidiaries of the Company, including convertible debt instruments. Taking into account option exercises as per December 31, 2023, the conditional share capital as per article 3b of the articles of association amounted to CHF 284'274 divided into 10'220'471 shares. Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. Shareholders' advance subscription rights with regard to the new bonds or similar instruments may be restricted or excluded by decision of the Board of Directors in order to finance or refinance the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or holdings, or new investments planned by the Company, or in order to issue convertible bonds or similar instruments on the international capital markets or through private placement. If advance subscription rights are excluded, then (1) the instruments are to be placed at market conditions, (2) the exercise period is not to exceed ten years from the date of issue of option rights and twenty years for conversion rights and (3) the conversion or exercise price for the new shares is to be set at least in line with the market conditions prevailing at the date on which the instruments are issued. 2.3 Changes in capital The following table shows the changes in share capital of the Company from January 1, 2020 until December 31, 2023: Date of Share Issuance New Nominal Share Number of Shares issued Registration Capital in Swiss Francs April 6, 2020(1) 22'126'414 11'063'207 Shares at CHF 2 each May 6, 2021(1) 22'449'632 11'224'816 Shares at CHF 2 each June 14, 2021(2) 224'496.32 11'224'816 Shares at CHF 0.02 each December 29, 2021(3) 927'515.54 46'375'777 Shares at CHF 0.02 each March 30, 2022(3) 951'101.16 47'555'058 Shares at CHF 0.02 each April 26, 2022(1) 954'240.74 47'712'037 Shares at CHF 0.02 each June 1, 2023(1) 975'709.26 48'785'463 Shares at CHF 0.02 each Capital increase from conditional capital (exercise of options). Reduction of nominal value of the shares from CHF 2 to CHF 0.02 each, as resolved by the annual general meeting on April 6, 2021. Capital increase in connection with the merger with EnBiotix Inc. 8

Corporate Governance Shares

As of December 31, 2023, the registered share capital of the Company, as recorded in the commercial register, amounts to CHF 975'709 and is divided into 48'785'463 registered shares, with a nominal value of CHF 0.02 per share. The share capital is fully paid in and non-assessable. Each Share carries one vote. The Company does not have any preference shares (Vorzugsaktien). Dividend-right certificates and participation certificates

As of December 31, 2023, the Company has not issued any non-voting equity securities, such as participation certificates (Partizipationsscheine) or profit sharing certificates (Genussscheine). Limitations on transferability and nominee registrations

According to article 4 of the articles of association, acquirers of shares will be registered in the share register without limitation as shareholders upon request, if they expressly certify that they acquired the shares in their own name and for their own account. The Board of Directors may register nominees as shareholders with voting rights up to a maximum of 2% of the currently issued share capital. Beyond that limit, registered shares of nominees shall only be entered as voting if the nominees in question disclose in writing the names, addresses and shareholdings of the persons on whose account they hold 2% percent or more of the currently issued share capital. Nominees are persons who do not expressly declare in the registration application that they are holding the shares on their own account. After hearing the registered shareholder or nominee, the Board of Directors may remove entries in the share register with retroactive effect as per the date of entry, if such entry was based on false information. The party affected must be informed of such removal immediately. The restrictions on registration also apply to shares that are subscribed or acquired by exercising a subscription, option or conversion right.

The Company has not put in place formal rules for the granting of exceptions from this provision and has not granted any exceptions during the year 2023. Convertible bonds and options

Conditional Share Capital for Employee Benefit Plans:

For the amount of outstanding conditional capital available for employee benefit plans, see Section 2.2 above.

Details are shown in the notes to the consolidated financial statement, page 52. 9