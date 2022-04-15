Spexis : Corporate Presentation April 2022

Corporate Overview

April 2022

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Spexis AG ("the Company" and together with its subsidiary, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements relating to, among other things, the Company's business, financial condition, future performance, results of operation, potential new market opportunities, growth strategies, and expected growth in the markets in which the Group operates. In some cases, these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "targets", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", " expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. Some of the information presented herein is based on statements by third parties, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever.

A new rare disease & oncology company

Initial rare disease focus: chronic respiratory disorders ("CRD"), a $15B global market

Lead CRD candidate ColiFin®: sold in EU by Spexis licensor PARI Pharma; U.S. P3-ready; $300M+ market potential

What isInitial oncology focus: CXCR4/CXCR7 axis, a well-validated

Spexis?

cancer target with rare disease potential as wellNovel, proprietary & proven drug discovery platform honed over 25 yrs: two P3 candidates generated to date

Significant validation of above via funding from Fosun Pharma, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, PMI/Vectura, IMI & CARB-X

>$400M raised to date; add'l partnerships, strategic transactions & financings sought as appropriate to facilitate growth

Spexis at a Glance Investment Highlights

1

Late clinical development-stage rare disease & oncology company with validating investors & partners, a highly novel technology platform, and a robust pipeline

Focused on Rare Chronic Respiratory Diseases ("CRD"), a $15B Global Market

• Poised to dominate market for chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis: • ColiFin®: marketed in Europe by Spexis licensor, entering P3 in U.S. in 2H2022 • Inhaled murepavadin ("iMPV"): novel mechanism-of-action in P1 • Both programs significantly funded by CF Foundation; iMPV funded by IMI as well • Combined North American market potential US$ 500-700M

• Building novel chronic respiratory disease pipeline targeting nCFBE, nTM, IPF, PAH, others

CXCR4 Inhibitor Pipeline Discovered & Developed Via Proprietary Discovery Platform

• Balixafortide: potentially best-in-class CXCR4 inhibitor; already eight trials totaling ~485 subjects completed in solid tumor and hematologic malignancy patients, including one P3;

• New CXCR4 candidates for resistant hematologic malignancy, rare disease, anti-inflammatory & anti-viral indications

2 3

Attractive valuation: ~CHF 70M market capitalization, USD 12.8M pre-merger financing closed Dec 2021 Near-term pipeline and business development progress poised to generate key value-inflection events

The Rare Chronic Respiratory Disease Opportunity >30M Patients Worldwide

PAH

CF1,2

NTM3,4

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

nCFBE5,6

IPF

COPD Subgroups6,7,8

