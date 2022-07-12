Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Spexis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLN   CH0106213793

SPEXIS AG

(POLN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spexis : Corporate Presentation July 2022

07/12/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Generating Hope for Rare Disease & Oncology Patients

July 2022

Non-Confidential

Forward-Looking

Statement

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Spexis AG ("the Company" and together with its subsidiary, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements relating to, among other things, the Company's business, financial condition, future performance, results of operation, potential new market opportunities, growth strategies, and expected growth in the markets in which the Group operates. In some cases, these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "targets", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", " expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. Some of the information presented herein is based on statements by third parties, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever.

2

The Spexis

Proposition

Early & late-stage Cystic fibrosis (CF) pipeline:

Strong CF network funded by the CF Foundation & IMI

ColiFin®:

CF lead-candidate

EU approved; U.S. P3-ready

$250M+ projected peak sales

Inhaled Murepavadin:

Discovered in-house Phase 1 CF candidate Data in Q4-22

Macrocycle focus:

3 clinical-stage products discovered in-house

1 (ColiFin®) P3-ready in- licensed

Significant molecular glue protein degrader potential

Balixafortide:

8 clinical trials; >500 pts to date

under evaluation for possible next clinical trials

Excellent value growth potential:

>$400M invested to date

Multiple clinical shots-on- goal; Cutting-edge platform

3

Spexis Pipeline: Multiple "Shots-On-Goal"Potential for Significant Value Generation

Program

Research

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Partnership / Funding

ColiFin®

Chronic CF infections

Cystic

Fibrosis

Inhaled

Chronic CF infections

Murepavadin

Non-CF bronchiectasis

Oncology/

Balixafortide

Future indications

Rare Disease

under evaluation

Neutrophil

Elastase

Lonodelestat

CF, AATD, PCD

Product

Inhibition

out-licensed to

Macrocycle platform

Broad therapeutic potential: respiratory, heme-onc/oncology, rare disease;

molecular glues & protein degraders

(OMPTA)

Pipeline Today

Readiness if/when initiated

CF - cystic fibrosis; AATD - alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; PCD - primary ciliary dyskinesia

4

Most common fatal inherited disease

  • Progressive, no cure available
  • Average life expectancy 44 yrs
  • > 70,000 affected worldwide; U.S.: > 30,000; Europe: ~48,000

Pathogenesis: thick, sticky mucus impairing organ function

  • Lung: inflammation, chronic infections, progressive functional decline
  • Pancreas: blocked enzyme secretion → malabsorption of food, underweight
  • Underlying: mutations in the CFTR gene

Typical therapy components:

  • CFTR modulators
  • Inhaled therapies: antibiotics, bronchodilators, mucus clearance
  • Pancreatic enzyme replacement
  • Fat-solublevitamin (A, D, E, K) & caloric supplementation
  • Physiotherapy / fitness
  • Special nutrition plans

High treatment burden for CF patients:

2 - 3 hours / day plus nutrition and fitness time

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics: a growing market1

  • 2018: $4,615.4 M → 2026(e): $9,277.3M; CAGR: 9.2%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spexis AG published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 17:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
